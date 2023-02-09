fbpx Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development
Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development

Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development

Politics Feb 09, 2023
Rachel Freeman. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Mayor's Office
Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development.

Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.

“The success of our business community is key to the success of our city,” Bass said. “Our team will work to make sure the challenges our businesses face are prioritized as we work together to make it clear that Los Angeles is open for business.”

In her current role, Freeman oversees land use and entitlements, sustainability and transportation activities within Los Angeles County for Tejon Ranch.

Freeman has previously served as president and CEO at Capri Retail Services and is on the advisory board of AAPI LA under former Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Kevin Keller, the transition deputy mayor of economic development under Bass, will remain as a senior advisor for the mayor and help implement her executive directive streamlining approval for affordable housing permits, according to Bass’ office.

