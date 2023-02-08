fbpx Another horse dies during training at Santa Anita Park
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Arcadia Weekly / Another horse dies during training at Santa Anita Park

Another horse dies during training at Santa Anita Park

Arcadia Weekly Feb 08, 2023
Santa Anita Park. | Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com
by
share with

A 6-year-old gelding died Wednesday while training at Santa Anita Park, the fourth such fatality at the Arcadia track this year.

Caerulean had 18 races and two first-place finishes in his career, according to the industry website Equibase. His last race was July 24 at Del Mar, where he finished fifth. His last listed workout was Saturday at Santa Anita.

The horse was owned by Reddam Racing LLC and trained by Ben D. A. Cecil, according to Equibase. His jockey was Mario Gutierrez.

The California Horse Racing Board said Caerulean suffered a sudden death Wednesday, and listed his injury under the “non-musculoskeletal” category.

No further information was immediately available.

More from Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Weekly Feb 08, 2023
share with
Arcadia council approves inflatable play area at Santa Anita Mall by
Arcadia Weekly Feb 01, 2023
share with
Third horse dies this year from training injury at Santa Anita track by
Arcadia Weekly Jan 31, 2023
share with
Second horse so far this year dies at Santa Anita Park by
Arcadia Weekly Jan 21, 2023
share with
Horse dies from training injury at Santa Anita Park by
Arcadia Weekly Jan 18, 2023
share with
Home improvement grants available for Arcadia homeowners by
Arcadia Weekly Jan 11, 2023
share with
All Arcadia Unified elementary schools make California’s ‘distinguished’ list by
More
Skip to content