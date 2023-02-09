Composer Burt Bacharach dies in Los Angeles at age 94

Burt Bacharach. | Photo courtesy of John Matthew Smith/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Burt Bacharach, the prolific Oscar-winning composer whose long string of hits including “I Say A Little Prayer,’ “Walk On By” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love” made him one of the most enduring songwriters in pop history, has died at age 94, his publicist announced Thursday.

Bacharach died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, his publicist Tina Brausam said.

Often in partnership with lyricist Hal David, Bacharach penned hits covered by Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, Dusty Springfield, Herb Alpert, Sergio Mendes, the Carpenters, and the 5th Dimension, among many others.

He was known for sophisticated melodies and orchestral arrangements that stood out on the pop charts.

Bacharach won Oscars in 1970 both for his score for the comedy-western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and the film’s hit single “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.”

He and then-wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, also won Oscars for “Best That You Can Do,” the theme from “Arthur.” Other soundtrack work included “What’s New, Pussycat?,” “Alfie” and the 1967 James Bond take-off “Casino Royale.”

Bacharach appeared as himself, performing his “What the World Needs Now Is Love” in the 1997 movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” which spoofed the ’60s atmosphere of the early Bond films.

Music writer Ted Gioia tweeted that Bacharach’s “craft and harmonic sophistication is a lost art in commercial music. It’s almost as if an era has ended.”

Bacharach was born on May 12,1928. During his career he penned 48 Top 100 Hits, nine no. 1 songs and more than 500 compositions, including work for film, television and stage. His songs were also recorded by Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Barbara Streisand, Neil Diamond, Linda Rondstadt, Gladys Knight and Elvis Costello.

He is the recipient of three Oscars, two Golden Globes and eight Grammys as a writer, arranger and performer, plus the 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award and the 1997 Trustees Award with David. Also with David, he received the 2012 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize recognition of their lifetime achievements in popular music.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bacharach actively toured with his band often performing with some of the top symphony orchestras in the world.

Another of Bacharach’s passions when not writing or performing was horse racing. He would often be seen at various Southern Californian racetracks cheering on his horses.

Bacharach is survived by his wife Jane, and children, Oliver and Raleigh; Cristopher from his previous marriage to Sager. He is preceded in death by his eldest daughter Nikki who passed away in 2007.

Memorial services are pending.