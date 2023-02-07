fbpx Investigation underway into deputy shooting of schizophrenic man
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Investigation underway into deputy shooting of schizophrenic man

Investigation underway into deputy shooting of schizophrenic man

Riverside County Feb 07, 2023
| Image courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of a Moreno Valley man with schizophrenia.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, where deputies responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said her son was acting aggressively toward her and was under the influence of an “unknown substance,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials said they approached the man, 33-year-old Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, who ran to his bedroom and yelled at deputies from the doorway. Rodriguez continued acting in an aggressive and uncooperative manner, sheriff’s officials said, and he then grabbed a baseball bat with “sharp metal spikes on the end.”

Deputies twice deployed a stun gun, to no avail, after which Rodriguez “advanced towards the deputies,” who opened fire, sheriff’s officials said.

“Lifesaving measures were taken by deputies and then paramedics, but Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. It was unclear how many deputies were on the scene and how many opened fire. No deputies were injured.

Rodriguez’s relatives told reporters on the scene that he was having a mental health crisis, and noted that deputies had been called to the home before for similar issues.

“The cops have been to my mother’s house so many times that they know he’s schizophrenic,” the man’s sister, Isabel Rodriguez, told ABC7. “She disclosed to them that he had a BB gun — it wasn’t a gun. It was a BB gun. …

“There’s no reason they couldn’t have Tasered him. They could have used a different kind of method, especially since he’s schizophrenic.”

More from Riverside County

Business Feb 07, 2023
share with
Riverside board relaxes payment terms for cannabis dispensaries by
News Feb 06, 2023
share with
Officials take preemptive steps to prevent ‘Super Bloom’ chaos by
Events Feb 06, 2023
share with
A dog tale: ‘Poppy in the Wild’ selected for Riverside Reads 2023 by
Crime Feb 04, 2023
share with
Felon allegedly hit basketball players, pointed gun at students by
Crime Feb 03, 2023
share with
Riverside Superior Court: More space, judges available for trials by
Politics Feb 03, 2023
share with
Officials celebrate $5.5M project in front of Riverside County Fair by
More
Skip to content