Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption
Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers.
“This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents for recyclable cans and bottles! This program makes it incredibly easy to recycle right from your driveway or doorstep,” the city announced Monday.
As long as it stays “CA CRV” on the container, “we’ll pay you for them,” according to Recycle From Home.
With collection bags and barcode tracking labels provided by Recycle From Home, residents can sort CA CRV aluminum cans, plastic, and glass bottles, then schedule a pick-up online.
“Our processing center schedules our drivers to pick up at a designated time that you select,” according to Recycle From Home. “Additionally, your items are recycled within 24 hours of pick up. Your recycled items are weighed and your redemption is calculated, based on the CA CRV rates, and processed for payment. Your recycling redemption funds are then sent to you electronically or as a check mailed to you.”
Payments are typically go out within 24 hours of processing a program participant’s recyclables, according to Recycle from Home.
Containers that are not eligible for the pick-up program are milk, medical food, infant formula, wine, spirits, 100% fruit juice 46 oz. or more, 100% vegetable juice more than 16 oz. and food and nonbeverage containers.
The CA CRV rate is 5 cents for each beverage container less than 24 ounces, and 10 cents for each container 24 ounces or greater. Consumers pay California Redemption Value when they purchase beverages from a retailer, and receive CRV refunds when they redeem the containers at a recycling center or if they are Corona or Irvine residents, get a check in the mail or direct deposit for participating in the Recycle From Home program.
For more information and to sign up for the program, visit the Recycle From Home website at www.recyclefromhome.com/how-it-works/#faq.