2-month-old girl reported missing, last seen in La Puente
2-month-old girl reported missing, last seen in La Puente

Missing Feb 07, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A 2-month-old girl who sheriff’s detectives said has been taken by her parents and was last seen in La Puente has been reported missing, authorities said Tuesday.

Sayvee Torres was last seen Jan. 24 on the 800 block of Eldon Avenue, near Hacienda Boulevard and Temple Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Sayvee is with her parents, Breanna Torres and Oscar Morales, who are concealing the baby and their whereabouts, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Sayvee is 12 inches in length, weighs 10 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Sayvee or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.

