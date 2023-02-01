Bass’ homeless initiative launches in South LA, 2nd Westside site

Los Angeles City Hall looms over a nearby homeless encampment. | Photo courtesy of Ron Reiring/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A city program aiming to provide housing to homeless individuals living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday.

Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and South Slauson Avenue, according to Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

At the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue, the Culver Boulevard Median Inside Safe Initiative plans to provide services to 40 people living in the area, Councilwoman Traci Park’s office said.

According to Bass’ office, the Inside Safe Initiative will work to identify the “highest need encampments” that have a chronic and high demand for services. Using citywide coordination between various departments and agencies, the plan calls for identifying interim housing and eventually permanent housing resources for each person living in the homeless encampments.

Bass announced the program after declaring a local state of emergency over homelessness in her first week in office. Officials with the mayor’s office said more than 100 people were housed as a result of the first two Inside Safe sites in Hollywood and Venice.

Bass visited the South Los Angeles site on Tuesday and spoke to residents of encampments, who she said were “happy to move into temporary housing.”

Harris-Dawson said workers were “able to use a compassionate approach to house people who had been seeking shelter while completely clearing the sidewalk.”

Park, who worked with Bass’ office at the Venice site, said she was optimistic about the program making a positive impact.

“I’m proud to partner once again with Mayor Bass to bring much-needed resources to the Culver Boulevard area,” Park said. “I’ve heard loud and clear how important this was for the local community, and I am so relieved that people living on the streets are going to be offered a safe place indoors.”