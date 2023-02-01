Woman diagnosed with Down syndrome goes missing in Lancaster

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a woman with Down syndrome and mental illness who went missing in Lancaster.
Rashida Jamila Johnson, 38, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 43000 block of Danya Lane, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Johnson is Black, 4-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown eyes and braided brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket and red pants.
“Ms. Johnson is diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Down syndrome, and diminished mental capacity,” a sheriff’s statement said. “Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.”
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.