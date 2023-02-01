fbpx Woman diagnosed with Down syndrome goes missing in Lancaster
Woman diagnosed with Down syndrome goes missing in Lancaster

Woman diagnosed with Down syndrome goes missing in Lancaster

Missing Feb 01, 2023
missing, lancaster
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a woman with Down syndrome and mental illness who went missing in Lancaster.

Rashida Jamila Johnson, 38, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 43000 block of Danya Lane, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Johnson is Black, 4-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown eyes and braided brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket and red pants.

“Ms. Johnson is diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Down syndrome, and diminished mental capacity,” a sheriff’s statement said. “Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

