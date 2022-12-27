fbpx OC officials confirm body found in San Juan Capistrano is missing woman
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / OC officials confirm body found in San Juan Capistrano is missing woman

OC officials confirm body found in San Juan Capistrano is missing woman

Orange County Dec 27, 2022
Shirley "Jean" Airth. | Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
share with

Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week.

Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last seen leaving her home for one of her regular walks at about 5 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 32000 block of Via Buena, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle.

An autopsy is expected to be done this week and investigators are continuing to probe what happened, but at this time her death is not considered suspicious, Steinle said.

“Our hearts go out to the family in this situation,” Steinle said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Airth on Dec. 19.

Airth, who lives with her family, was “known for going out for walks,” Steinle said last week. “She walks at a very rapid pace. She’s very athletic for 94 years old so our concern is she could be a great distance from her residence.”

Her son, Brian Airth, told reporters at a news conference last Tuesday that his mother was recently starting to show signs of dementia.

“She currently has dementia and like a lot of people with dementia she’s starting to get a little paranoid,” he said. “She might be hiding because she’s getting paranoid. … Please look at your storage spaces and cars.”

Investigators suspected she may have sought out some sort of shelter such as a garage, Steinle said.

“She has four children, nine grandchildren,” Brian Airth said. “She moved here 27 years ago. … She loves to hike and golf.”

Airth is “very friendly” but has become a bit more “reclusive” of late, her son said. She had never gone missing before, her son said.

“It’s a first,” he said. “We were absolutely on our guard watching her… These symptoms have just popped up. … Sometimes she’s very coherent and sometimes she’s not.”

More from Orange County

LA County Dec 27, 2022
share with
Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen by
Crime Dec 26, 2022
share with
Elderly woman in OC foils armed robbery with pepper spray by
Missing Dec 26, 2022
share with
Body found in San Juan Capistrano believed to be missing woman by
Business Dec 24, 2022
share with
Average gasoline price increases for 1st time since early November by
Business Dec 23, 2022
share with
Average LA County gasoline price drops again slightly by
Health Dec 22, 2022
share with
Orange County reaches ‘high’ transmission level of COVID-19 by
More
Skip to content