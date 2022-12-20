fbpx Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts
Home / Sports / Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts

Sports Dec 20, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers merchandise. | Photo by Erik Drost (CC BY 2.0)

by
share with

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked into a Massachusetts jail Monday in connection with what a spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office called a “non-violent family issue.”

Jackson was booked into the jail in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts following a court appearance.

The Chargers released a statement saying “We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on this matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Jackson signed with the Chargers as an unrestricted free agent in March after playing four seasons with the New England Patriots and being selected for the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury in an Oct. 23 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

