fbpx Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Impact / Sustainability / Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants

Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants

Sustainability Dec 20, 2022
Charging of electric car or EV on the parking or public charging station at sunlight. Zero emission by Rimidolove
by
share with

The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday.

The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.

The 22 trucks are expected to be in operation within the next year, and must make at least 50 trips annually to port terminals.

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission approved the funding last week. The funding is part of the distribution of Clean Truck Fund dollars by the port, which has collected $10 fees for each 20-foot equivalent unit arriving via truck.

“Developing and deploying zero-emission trucks are critical to the health of residents who live and work around the ports,” said City Councilman Tim McOsker, whose district includes the port. “These grants are one step in a comprehensive strategy toward a clean supply chain. I look forward to partnering with the port as we combat climate change.”

Gene Seroka, the port’s executive director, described the funding as “just one of the incentives we are offering to accelerate zero-emission technology and drive stakeholder investment.”

“We have a long way to go but with our private and public partners, we can reduce greenhouse gases and meet our 2035 goal of transitioning the entire fleet serving our port complex to zero-emission trucks,” Seroka said.

The two companies each partnered with a manufacturer for the trucks — MLI with Peterbilt and Performance Team with Volvo.

More from Sustainability

Environment Dec 19, 2022
share with
9 California cities rank within 25 metro areas with worst air pollution by
Environment Dec 16, 2022
share with
SoCal Gas’ request to track costs for hydrogen pipeline system approved by
Environment Dec 15, 2022
share with
Aqueduct solar panels planned to save power and energy by
Environment Dec 14, 2022
share with
Metropolitan Water District declares drought emergency for Southern California by
Environment Dec 08, 2022
share with
Offshore wind leases kick off race to build renewable energy of the future by
Los Angeles Dec 07, 2022
share with
LA Council bans gas, requires all-electric energy in new buildings by
More
Skip to content