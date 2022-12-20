Woman with mental health issues missing in Rowland Heights

Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 22-year-old woman diagnosed with autism, anxiety and depression last seen in Rowland Heights.
Megan Raye Elder was last seen on around 8 a.m. Monday in the 18100 block of Galatina Street, near Fullerton Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She was last seen wearing a red vest, gray sweatshirt and gray leggings.
Elder was described as being Asian, 5 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
There is a possibility Elder may have boarded a flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Monday, authorities said.
Anyone with information about Elder is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.