Burbank City Council names Vice Mayor Anthony as new mayor 

Burbank Councilman Konstantine Anthony. | Photo courtesy of the city of Burbank

The Burbank City Council elected Vice Mayor Konstantine Anthony as the city’s new mayor Monday, succeeding longstanding Councilman Jess Talamantes.

Mayor Talamantes concluded his final term on the council after serving for more than 13 years.

Anthony, who was elected to the council in 2020 with a record-setting 17,529 votes, hails from the small Northern California town of Castro Valley just outside of Oakland, according to the city. He pursued a degree in film from San Francisco State University, has been a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists since 2006 and the Service Employees International Union since 2019.

“It’s a privilege to serve as Burbank’s Mayor and I appreciate the City Council’s confidence in me,” Anthony said in a statement. “Burbank is a wonderful city with a rich history and many opportunities for growth. I’m committed to bringing our community together for a more sustainable and equitable Burbank for generations to come.”

Anthony is among the first openly autistic elected officials, and he has expressed support for human rights groups, equity for people with disabilities and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, according to the city. He is a member of the Domestic Violence Task Force, has served on the Burbank Advisory Council on Disabilities since 2018, the executive board of the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization PFLAG’s Burbank chapter since 2019, and prior to serving on the council Anthony sat on the Burbank Transportation Commission.

Councilman Nick Schultz, a deputy attorney general with the California AG’s Special Prosecutions Section, was elected vice mayor at Monday night’s council meeting. Shultz has been on the City Council since 2020.

In addition to Talamantes’ departure Councilman Bob Frutos also concluded his final term in office after serving for nine years, and Councilwoman Sharon Springer will step down after a five-year stint on the council.

Newly elected Councilwomen Nikki Perez and Tamala Takahashi will fill two seats, while Burbank City Clerk Zizette Mullins claimed the third available council office.

Kimberly Clark, an executive assistant at the Burbank Unified School District, will become the new city clerk.

The Burbank mayor and vice mayor serve for one-year terms.