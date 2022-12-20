fbpx Biden signs bill to designate Sy Kaplan VA Clinic in Palm Desert
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Biden signs bill to designate Sy Kaplan VA Clinic in Palm Desert

Biden signs bill to designate Sy Kaplan VA Clinic in Palm Desert

Riverside County Dec 20, 2022
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Ruiz took to the House floor to honor Kaplan’s legacy and celebrate H.R. 7925’s passage out of the House.
by
share with

President Joe Biden Tuesday signed a bill that designates the Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Palm Desert as the Sy Kaplan VA Clinic.

The late Seymour “Sy” Kaplan, a local veteran and advocate who died in 2019, served as the Coachella Valley’s Disabled American Veterans chapter commander for 25 years.

The bill, H.R. 7925, was sponsored by Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert.

“His leadership helped countless local veterans find healing, community and a sense of purpose,” Ruiz said on Nov. 15, when he celebrated House passage of the bipartisan bill.

“I can think of no better way to honor his legacy than to ensure his name is forever etched into our desert’s history at a place where our veterans receive quality care.”

Kaplan enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 when he was 17 and earned three Battle Stars and two Purple Hearts through his military service, according to Ruiz’s office. He served until 1945, when he was wounded in Czechoslovakia and returned to the U.S. a wounded warrior, according to his obituary in the Desert Sun.

He subsequently moved to Palm Springs in 1992, becoming the first resident board member, and then president, of the Sun City Palm Desert homeowners’ association before serving as a commander in the Coachella Valley’s DAV chapter.

“When his military service ended, his service to our veterans began,” Ruiz said.

The bill was introduced on May 31, passed the House on Nov. 14, passed in Senate on Dec. 6, and was presented to Biden on Friday before he signed it Tuesday.

More from Riverside County

Crime Dec 19, 2022
share with
Number of cases booted by Riverside County judges approaches 1,100 by
Education Dec 19, 2022
share with
Striking UC workers begin voting on tentative labor deal by
film awards
Riverside County Dec 17, 2022
share with
‘ET’ anchors Frazier, Turner to co-host Palm Springs Film Awards by
dog, collar, lab mix, yellow
Community Dec 17, 2022
share with
Holiday pet adoption bonanza set for Saturday in Riverside County by
Riverside County Dec 16, 2022
share with
Galleri Classic golf tournament seeks volunteers, pro-am players by
Movements Dec 16, 2022
share with
‘Shoes for Kids’ receives 1,200 shoes for Inland Empire kids in need by
More
Skip to content