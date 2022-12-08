Missing woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in Santa Clarita
A blind 71-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after last being seen in Santa Clarita Thursday.
Sandra Leinett Adair, also known as “Grandma,” was last seen about 4 p.m. in the 26000 block of Isabella Parkway, near Via Princessa, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Adair was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Black woman weighing 245 pounds with gray hair styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and black/white, checkered pants.
The Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Adair’s whereabouts to call it at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.