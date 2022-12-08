fbpx Missing woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in Santa Clarita
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / Missing woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in Santa Clarita

Missing woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in Santa Clarita

LA County Dec 08, 2022
missing, Santa Clarita
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A blind 71-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after last being seen in Santa Clarita Thursday.

Sandra Leinett Adair, also known as “Grandma,” was last seen about 4 p.m. in the 26000 block of Isabella Parkway, near Via Princessa, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Adair was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Black woman weighing 245 pounds with gray hair styled in braids. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and black/white, checkered pants.

The Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Adair’s whereabouts to call it at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from LA County

missing, stevenson ranch
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch by
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globe Awards by
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Senior German shepherd rescued from 50-foot backyard sinkhole by
Health Dec 08, 2022
share with
LA County officially experiencing `high’ COVID activity by
Crime Dec 08, 2022
share with
Nick Carter accused of sex assault by
Community Dec 08, 2022
share with
LA County honors 1,624 unclaimed dead by
More
Skip to content