Driver arrested after flipping car into La Cañada Flintridge house
A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Cañada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday.
The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service.
The vehicle went off the road and across the front yards of three houses before flipping over and crashing into a bedroom of the third, he said.
None of the three occupants of the single-story house was hurt, DeOlivera said. The sergeant said the driver suffered cuts and abrasions and was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before he could be booked for suspicion of DUI.
A representative of Los Angeles County Building and Safety determined the house could be occupied but residents had to stay away from the damaged area, DeOlivera said.