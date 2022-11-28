Average Southland gasoline prices start week with more declines

| Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114.

The average gasoline price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.38, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.2 cents less than one week ago and 56.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 40.1 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.003. It is 18.7 cents less than one week ago and 54.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 32.2 cents more than one year ago. The Orange County average price has decreased 48 times in 54 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, falling $1.354, including 1.3 cents Sunday.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average gasoline price dropped for the 19th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.546. It is 11.6 cents less than one week ago and 21.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 15.2 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 25.9 cents over the past 19 days, including 1.1 cents Sunday. It is $1.47 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.