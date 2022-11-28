fbpx Average Southland gasoline prices start week with more declines
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Average Southland gasoline prices start week with more declines

Average Southland gasoline prices start week with more declines

Business Nov 28, 2022
| Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0)
by
share with

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114.

The average gasoline price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.38, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.2 cents less than one week ago and 56.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 40.1 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.003. It is 18.7 cents less than one week ago and 54.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 32.2 cents more than one year ago. The Orange County average price has decreased 48 times in 54 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, falling $1.354, including 1.3 cents Sunday.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average gasoline price dropped for the 19th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.546. It is 11.6 cents less than one week ago and 21.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 15.2 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 25.9 cents over the past 19 days, including 1.1 cents Sunday. It is $1.47 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

More from Business

Business Nov 26, 2022
share with
Los Angeles County gasoline price dips to lowest since March 3 by
law and justice
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Gay, HIV-positive Latino bank teller ties firing to discrimination by
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Fight for affordable insulin continues during National Diabetes Month by
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Cities with the most expensive homes in Orange County, CA by
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
LA Council approves fair work week ordinance aimed at helping retail workers by
Los Angeles freeway 101 110 Pasadena Hollywood
Business Nov 24, 2022
share with
Average Southland gasoline prices set Thanksgiving record highs by
More
Skip to content