Widow of slain El Monte sergeant files claim against Gascon, LA County

The widow of the a late El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair’s killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.

Claimant Janine Paredes was the wife of Sgt. Michael Paredes. Her claim, a possible forerunner of a lawsuit, also names as respondents the county, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the county Probation Department, alleging wrongful death and emotional distress.

Janine Paredes and her attorney, Michael J. Peacock, will have a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the claim.

A representative for the District Attorney’s Office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The 42-year-old Paredes and his partner, Officer Joseph Santana, 31, were ambushed and killed by Justin Flores when responding to a call at the Siesta Inn Motel on June 14.

The claim includes a list of Flores’ prior convictions, which include vehicle theft, resisting arrest and burglary.

“For reasons currently unknown and with overwhelming indifference, Justin Flores was allowed to continue his rampage of criminal violence against the unsuspecting people, including two dedicated police officers,” said Janine Paredes’ attorney, Mark Peacock. “The District Attorney’s Office and the county Probation Department created an opportunity for an already violent man to take the life of Michael Paredes, a beloved husband, father, friend, son and police officer. To call this a tragically negligent decision by the D.A. is an understatement.”

The claim alleges that despite Flores’ extensive criminal record, instead of being in custody he was instead allowed to “freely roam and prey on unsuspecting residents and workers in El Monte” because of Gascon’s progressive policies.

A day before the fatal shootings, Flores’ probation officer filed for a revocation of his probation because Flores allegedly assaulted his girlfriend the week prior, yet Flores was still not taken into custody, the claim alleges.

Flores’ mother called her son’s probation officer in June to let the officer know her son had begun using drugs again, the claim states.

Flores, 35, died by suicide on the sidewalk outside the motel.