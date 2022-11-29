fbpx LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass names Chris Thompson Chief of Staff
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass names Chris Thompson Chief of Staff

LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass names Chris Thompson Chief of Staff

LA County Nov 29, 2022
by
share with

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass named Chris Thompson, a senior official with LA28 and a former chief of staff to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, as her chief of staff Tuesday.

Thompson will begin in the role Dec. 5. He is currently the senior vice president of government relations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and served as Feinstein’s chief of staff from 2008 to 2013.

In a statement, Bass said that Thompson — who will also guide her transition as she prepares to take office Dec. 12 — has “vast leadership experience and shared vision for our city.”

“The people of this city spoke loud and clear when they delivered a decisive victory for Mayor-elect Bass,” Thompson said. “She has laid out a clear vision and plan to confront the crisis of homelessness and to make our city safer and more affordable for all. I look forward to helping her execute that vision.”

Thompson first joined Feinstein’s office in 2003. His previous positions included working as an aide for Congressman Julian C. Dixon and as vice president for Southern California Edison/Edison International. Thompson also served on the board of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thompson was also appointed to the board of the California Privacy Protection Agency by Gov. Gavin Newsom. He serves on several boards, including the PBS SoCal/Public Media Group of Southern California, the California Science Center Foundation and the leadership council of the Public Policy Institute of California.

Bass, who defeated developer Rick Caruso in the Nov. 8 election, called the three-week transition period “unprecedented,” but pledged to “hit the ground running.” It took over a week for the election to be called.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Bass has invited all of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s staff to remain in their positions through April to help deal with the short transition period.

More from LA County

LA County Nov 29, 2022
share with
Protesters kept from entering LA council meeting due to capacity claims by
Health Nov 29, 2022
share with
Over 5,400 new COVID cases reported in LA County over 3-day period; Hospitalizations over 1000 by
Crime Nov 29, 2022
share with
Widow of slain El Monte sergeant files claim against Gascon, LA County by
LA County Nov 29, 2022
share with
Registrar executive defends office’s work by
Business Nov 28, 2022
share with
Average Southland gasoline prices start week with more declines by
Crime Nov 28, 2022
share with
Driver arrested after flipping car into La Cañada Flintridge house by
More
Skip to content