UCLA Health names Mediget Teshome new chief of breast surgery

Mediget Teshome. | Photo courtesy of UCLA Health

UCLA alumna Dr. Mediget Teshome has been appointed the new chief of breast surgery and director of breast health at UCLA Health, the school announced Wednesday.

Teshome, a leading breast surgical oncologist, will provide breast surgical oncology leadership across the UCLA Health enterprise, including the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Dr. Teshome’s unwavering commitment to advancing the care of individuals with breast cancer is evident in her dedication to high-quality clinical care, collaborative research, education of future leaders in breast surgical oncology, and the relentless pursuit of improving equity in both healthcare and society,” Dr. Joe Hines said in a statement. Hines is chair and professor of surgery at UCLA’s medical school and chair in surgery and surgeon-in-chief at UCLA Medical Center.

Prior to joining UCLA, Teshome was an associate professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the department of breast surgical oncology. She also served as the program director of the Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program and the professional ambassador for the division of surgery.

She has published and presented on topics including breast cancer-related lymphedema, neoadjuvant systemic therapy for locally advanced breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer and the impact of the early COVID-19 pandemic on breast surgical oncology fellow education.

“It is a true privilege to join and lead a phenomenal team of breast surgical faculty and staff at UCLA, one of the top breast surgical oncology programs in the nation, where everyone is dedicated to advancing clinical practice, fostering collaborative research, supporting breast surgical oncology training and delivering exceptional care to our patients alongside outstanding multidisciplinary colleagues,” Teshome said. “It is also extremely personally and professionally meaningful for me to have the opportunity to serve the UCLA and greater Los Angeles communities, both of which have been formative in my life and career.”

After completing her undergraduate education at UCLA, Teshome earned her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School, and a master of public health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. She completed her general surgery residency training at Stanford and breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

While at MD Anderson, she has been recognized for excellence in education receiving the Breast Surgical Faculty Excellence in Research Mentorship Award, the Outstanding GME Program Director Award, and as a Faculty Excellence Award Honoree in Education and Mentorship Advancement.

Teshome is a member of several national professional societies and is currently holds the roles of vice chair of the Annual Meeting Scientific Committee of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, vice chair of the Society of Surgical Oncology Breast Fellowship Program Directors Committee, and chair of the Education Committee of the American College of Surgeons Cancer Surgery Standards Program.