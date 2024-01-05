fbpx Compton courthouse tentatively set to re-open Jan. 16
Compton courthouse tentatively set to re-open Jan. 16

Compton courthouse tentatively set to re-open Jan. 16

LA County Jan 05, 2024

LA County courthouse in Compton. | Photo by Jimmy Emerson CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED

by


The Compton courthouse was expected to remain closed next week due to a burst pipe that resulted in a major flood, but was tentatively set to reopen Jan. 16, court officials said Friday.

The flood over the New Year’s weekend caused damage to courtrooms, clerk’s offices, public spaces and the courthouse’s public elevator systems, which were rendered inoperable, officials said.

Criminal cases that were set to be heard next week in Compton will be temporarily reassigned to the Long Beach courthouse, the Metropolitan Courthouse in Los Angeles and the Criminal Courts Building in downtown Los Angeles.

Family law cases set for next week will be heard at the Downey courthouse, Juvenile Dependency cases will be heard at the Monterey Park courthouse, while Juvenile Justice cases will be heard at the Inglewood Juvenile Courthouse.

Small claims and unlawful detainer (eviction) cases scheduled next week will be heard at the Santa Monica courthouse, while traffic arraignments and small claims appeals will be handled at the Metropolitan Courthouse.

More information about the specific courtroom assignments is available through the court’s account — @LASuperiorCourt — on X, formerly known as Twitter.

