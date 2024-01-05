Baldwin Park residents asked to share ideas on Measure BP priorities

| Photo courtesy of City of Baldwin Park/Facebook

The City of Baldwin Park Stakeholders Oversight Committee (SOC) invites residents to share their ideas on where the city should invest revenues generated by Measure BP, a 3⁄4 cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2022.

The SOC will host a community engagement meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Foster Elementary School cafeteria, during which the committee will hear resident input on where Measure BP resources are most needed.

“We welcome all Baldwin Park residents to this meeting and look forward to the ideas and proposals they bring to the table,” said Betsy Lara, chair of the SOC. “We value our community’s input and view it as essential to determining the best and most impactful plan for Measure BP funds.”

The public input collected during this engagement meeting and prior meetings will help inform the SOC’s final recommendations to the City Council for Measure BP, which is anticipated to generate approximately $6 million per year in local tax revenue.

“We strongly encourage citizens of Baldwin Park to take advantage of this opportunity to share their priorities for this vital resource,” added Baldwin Park City Councilmember Daniel Damian. “Measure BP will provide new opportunities to invest in the community and address our most important needs.”

Refreshments will be provided at the meeting. For additional information or questions, call (626) 813-5245, Ext. 317.