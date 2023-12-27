4 pillars to amplify your cybersecurity awareness

By Steven Price

Because the digital world is marked by constant connectivity and evolving threats, the significance of cybersecurity awareness has evolved into more than a simple suggestion. It’s imperative to recognize the ever-present risks and empower ourselves with the knowledge and tools to combat them effectively.

This year, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has outlined four pivotal pillars to fortify your digital defenses. Let’s delve into each of these pillars and show you how you can protect your business:

Pillar 1: Strong Passwords

You’ve heard it before and you’ll hear it again: a weak password is an invitation for a hacker. Don’t give them ease of access.

Why Strong Passwords Matter

Weak passwords are the gateway to a cyberattack. They are the Achilles’ heel of cybersecurity. Consider these statistics:

80% of breaches resulted from compromised or weak credentials.

15% of users have admitted to using easily guessable passwords like “123456.”

How to Strengthen Your Passwords

To leave with the most fortified password, there are some simple guidelines you can follow:

Use a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and special characters. Avoid easily guessable passwords, such as “password” or “admin”. Implement unique passwords for different accounts. Consider using a reputable password manager to generate and store complex passwords securely.

There are handy tools that can aid in your search for an unbreachable password; password managers like LastPass, Dashlane, or 1Password can help you create, store, and manage strong, unique passwords for all your accounts.

Pillar 2: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Take your password security to the next level with a multi-layered approach called multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Why MFA is Crucial

MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to provide multiple forms of authentication. Consider these compelling statistics:

99.9% of compromised accounts did not use MFA.

MFA can prevent up to 99.9% of account hacks.

How to Implement MFA

The why may seem much easier to digest than the how—let’s fix that with a simple guide:

Enable MFA wherever possible, including email accounts, social media, and business applications. Use a combination of factors, such as something you know (password), something you have (smartphone), and something you are (biometric data) for authentication.

Popular online services, such as Google, Microsoft, and social media platforms, offer built-in MFA options. Additionally, authenticator apps like Google Authenticator and Authy provide robust MFA solutions.

Pillar 3: Recognizing Phishing

As a leading reason businesses get hacked, phishing isn’t widely recognizable.

Why Phishing Awareness is Critical

Phishing attacks remain a prevalent threat vector, often exploiting human error. The numbers speak for themselves:

Phishing attacks account for 36% of all data breaches.

97% of users worldwide are unable to identify a sophisticated phishing email.

How to Recognize Phishing Attempts

The last thing you want is to fall into a devastating statistic—here’s how you can combat this:

Be cautious of unsolicited emails asking for personal or financial information. Check for misspellings, unusual sender email addresses, or generic greetings in emails. Verify the legitimacy of the sender before clicking on links or downloading attachments. Educate employees through phishing awareness training.

Phishing simulation and training platforms like KnowBe4 and Proofpoint can help organizations educate employees on recognizing and mitigating phishing threats.

Pillar 4: Updating Software

We’ve all pushed the “remind me later” button and some of us may have even done it one too many times, leaving us open to significant dangers. Updating your software may seem like a minor inconvenience but is a major defense.

Why Software Updates Matter

Outdated software is a prime target for cyberattacks. Failure to update can result in vulnerabilities. Consider these eye-opening statistics:

In 2022, 60% of data breaches were linked to unpatched vulnerabilities.

Exploiting software vulnerabilities is the top hacking technique.

How to Stay Updated

Arguably the most easy and effective way to combat hacking, staying updated can be implemented by following these simple steps:

Enable automatic updates for operating systems, applications, and antivirus software. Regularly check for updates and patches from software vendors. Educate employees on the importance of keeping software up to date.

Vulnerability management tools like Qualys and Nessus can assist organizations in identifying and patching vulnerabilities in their software and systems.

