LA County unemployment rate rises slightly; Riverside rate dips

| Photo courtesy of EDD

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.3% in November, up slightly from a revised 5.2% in October, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.3% rate was above the 4.7% rate from November 2022.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the November unemployment rate was 3.8%, up slightly from 3.7% the prior month.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in November, 4.8% in October and 4.1% in November 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.7% in November, 3.9% in October and 3.6% a year ago.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 32,400 positions between October and November to reach more than 4.7 million. The trade, transportation and utilities sector led the way by adding 13,000 jobs, according to the EDD.

Riverside County’s unemployment level lower in November

Payroll gains across most sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate a little lower last month, according to figures released Friday by the EDD.

The countywide jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 5.1%, compared to 5.2% in October.

According to figures, the November rate was a full percentage point above the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 4.1%.

An estimated 59,700 county residents were recorded as out of work last month, and 1,105,800 were employed, according to EDD.

Mecca had the highest unemployment rate countywide in November at 12.4%, followed by Coachella at 10.7%, Cherry Valley at 9.2%, Desert Hot Springs and Rancho Mirage at 7.3% and East Hemet at 7.1%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties — the Inland Empire — last month was also 5.1%, unchanged from October, the EDD said.

Bi-county data indicated that payrolls declined in the construction, manufacturing and professional and business services sectors, which altogether shed about 2,000 jobs.

Payrolls expanded by the widest margin in the trade and transportation sector, which added an estimated 11,200 jobs in anticipation of the Christmas shopping season.

Additional gains were recorded in the agricultural, financial services, hospitality, health services, information technology and public sectors, which swelled by an aggregate 4,200 jobs.

Miscellaneous unclassified industries added another 1,300 positions, according to figures.

Data showed the statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate last month was 4.9%.

San Diego County unemployment rate remains unchanged from October

The unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.2% in November 2023, unchanged from October, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.3%, according to figures released Friday by the EDD.

Last month’s rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.9% for California and 3.5% for the nation during the same period.

Between October 2023 and November 2023, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 7,500 to 1,591,600.

Trade, transportation, and utilities led the month-over jobs gains with 4,400 added. Seasonal hiring in retail trade — up 3,600 — and transportation, warehousing, and utilities — up 1,200 — helped drive up the additions to meet the holiday demand. Wholesale trade reported a reduction of 400 jobs.

Government services gained 1,800 jobs, led by local government with 1,200. Private education and health services reported a monthly advance of 1,200 jobs.

Four industries lost jobs over the month: financial activities, down 500, professional and business services, down 200, leisure and hospitality, down 200, and information, down 100.

Between November 2022 and November 2023, San Diego County nonfarm employment increased by 21,900, or 1.4%.

According to the EDD, private educational and health services reported the largest year-over job advance with an addition of 10,300 jobs, followed by leisure and hospitality with 9,900 jobs gained and trade, transportation, and utilities up 4,200, other services up 2,400, and construction up 2,000.

Professional and business services lost the most jobs year over, 6,600.