2 suspects arrested in connection with package thefts in San Marino

Crime Dec 22, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the San Marino Police Department
by
A probationer and a woman suspected of two package thefts in San Marino were arrested, police said Thursday.

Detectives recognized a gold-colored Jeep SUV with California license plate CTI8C53 in San Marino on Dec. 8 at around 7:55 p.m., presumed to be associated with the two package thefts, according to San Marino Police Department Sgt. Naved Qureshi.

A records check determined the driver, Armando Vincent Leon, had a no-bail warrant issued by the Los Angeles County Probation Department for a post-release supervision violation, Qureshi said.

The second suspect, Kimberlee Ann Colon, had an outstanding no-bail warrant issued by the Alhambra Police Department for robbery.

Qureshi said detectives discovered a personal check belonging to another individual as they searched Colon. The Alhambra Police Department arrested Colon and booked her at the Alhambra Jail. She was previously taken into custody for mail heist charges, Qureshi said.

The vehicle underwent a thorough search by detectives, where they discovered an opened mail package resting on top of rubber material with an adhesive substance.

Qureshi said the substance is commonly used for alleged mailbox fishing, in which offenders use homemade devices to remove packages or envelopes from mailboxes.

“These devices are generally made of pest glue traps or similar adhesive substances and attached to a long string. The criminals insert the device inside the pull-down mail slot, lowering the fishing device inside the mailbox to pull envelopes out,” Qureshi said.

Detectives also discovered a clear plastic baggie with a white crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Qureshi said Leon was arrested and booked at the Pasadena City Jail and was later taken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Reception Center Men’s Central Jail for housing.

“Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation with outside agencies to determine if there are additional victims of package or mail theft,” Qureshi said. “Detectives are also conducting a follow-up investigation for the recovered check to determine if they are a victim of mail theft.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this case was urged to call Detective Jesse Ruiz at 626-300-0726 or email him at jruiz@smpd.us. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

