Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation presents Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Jan. 27

Music Dec 21, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the iconic swing and jazz ensemble, will be performing at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at 8 p.m. 

The Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation will welcome the legendary band as they celebrate 30 years since making a remarkable entrance onto the music scene in the early nineties in Ventura. 

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s first phase of stardom featured an appearance in the 1996 indie film “Swingers,” a movie that not only launched the careers of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, but introduced the band to an audience beyond their Los Angeles base. 

Their efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape as much more than a simple tribute. Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high-energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy. 

After 30 years, 11 records, over 3,000 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is showing no signs of slowing down, and is looking forward to sharing its music with new and old fans alike at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at arcadiapaf.org/new-events.

