Reports: Detectives say LAPD chief requested investigation of Bass

Politics Dec 20, 2023
LAPD Chief Michel Moore. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Mayor's Office/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
by
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore is denying allegations that he ordered a pair of Internal Affairs Division detectives to investigate Mayor Karen Bass shortly after her election over her acceptance of a scholarship from USC.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the two detectives filed complaints with the Office of the Inspector General alleging Moore directed them to conduct the investigation into Bass and the scholarship, which came to light during her campaign.

Bass’ opponent Rick Caruso had questioned her acceptance of the scholarship while she was serving in Congress, saying she later proposed legislation aimed at increasing federal funding for private universities such as USC. Bass repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and insisted she got clearance from the House Ethics Committee to accept the scholarship.

In a statement to the Times, Moore adamantly denied ever requesting an investigation into the newly elected mayor — who at the time was pondering whether to keep Moore as LAPD chief.

“The mayor and I have NOT discussed any such investigation by anyone in the department into her USC Master’s Degree in Social Work,” he told the Times. “Additionally, I have no such knowledge of any alleged investigation nor would I initiate any such investigation.”

According to the Times, which reviewed the detectives’ complaints, the pair contend they ultimately refused to accept the assignment to investigate the mayor. They said it was unclear if the Internal Affairs agency ever proceeded with any type of probe into Bass.

The newspaper identified one of the detectives as Jason Turner. His attorney Greg Smith provided the Times with a copy of the other detective’s complaint on the condition that they not be identified for fear of retaliation within the LAPD.

A representative for the OIG confirmed to the paper that the office had received the complaints, and “we are handling them according to our standard protocols. In general, when the OIG receives allegations of misconduct against any Department employee, we ensure that a formal complaint investigation is initiated.”

The Mayor’s Office told the Times: “Mayor Bass’ focus is on reducing crime. People need to get with that program and stop wasting time and resources on debunked political attacks.”

