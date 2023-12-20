Elderly man with dementia goes missing, last seen in Lynwood

A 92-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and is dependent on medication was reported missing Wednesday after he was last seen in Lynwood.
Rigoberto Rivera was last seen at noon Monday on the 5500 block of Pelleur Street, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Rivera is Latino, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and a black hat.
Anyone who has seen Rivera or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.