LA County to benefit from $182M of state Homekey funding

Rendering of the El Portal Project in the City of San Pablo that will serve 54 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. | Rendering courtesy of California Governor’s Office

The county and city of Los Angeles will benefit from approximately $182 million in state funding to support the building of 516 affordable homes, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Wednesday.

The money comes from Round 3 of Homekey awards, which will fund nine housing projects in five communities across the state — three of those in Los Angeles County. A total of 613 new affordable homes are expected to be completed as a result of the funding, and more than a third of those units will be reserved for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Homekey continues to be one of California’s most successful efforts to rapidly create housing for people struggling with homelessness,” Newsom said in a statement. “Through this innovative approach, we have funded over 14,600 homes in communities all across the state.”

Of the $182 million, the cities of Los Angeles, Carson and Lancaster will receive $61.2 million, $34.4 million and $27.7 million, respectively. The remaining funds will support projects in San Pablo and Berkley.

Originally launched months into the COVID-19 pandemic as an extension of Project Roomkey to curb the spread of disease among Californians in congregate shelters, Homekey funds additional building types and supports a broader population of people either homeless or at risk for homelessness.

This includes young people transitioning to adulthood from foster care or an unsafe environment.

“Homekey continues to serve as a model for communities across the nation confronting the crisis of homelessness,” Gustavo Velasquez, director of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development, said in a statement. “Born out of necessity in a time of crisis, Homekey has evolved our thinking of how to most effectively and quickly create quality housing to support Californians in a life lived off the streets and connected to critical services that help ensure lasting stability,” he added.

Homekey Round 3 grant funding is available to local public entities, such as cities, counties, tribes and housing authorities to develop a broad range of housing.

On Nov. 15, the HCD added $114 million in supplemental funding to the initial pool of $736 million, adding more funding opportunities for eligible applicants. Approximately $513 million remains in Homekey grants, and the state will continue to review applications and award funding on a rolling basis until all funds are exhausted.

The city of Los Angeles is set to receive $26.5 million of the $61.2 million for The Weingart Shelby project, to acquire and rehabilitate an assisted living facility to create 78 units of interim, supportive housing for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will receive $18.2 million for the 4065 Oakwood project — to acquire and rehabilitate an apartment complex.

Another $9.3 million will support the 4818 N. Sepulveda Blvd. project for the construction of a multi-family property. The development is expected to provide supportive housing for 34 households with incomes at or below 30% AMI, with half of these units dedicated to individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The county’s Department of Health Services will fund and provide supportive services for the Oakwood and Sepulveda projects through their partnership with People Assisting the Homelessness, according to the governor’s office.

HACLA will receive another $7 million for the 3705 McLaughlin project for the construction of a new apartment building, as well as five accessory dwelling units. A total of 25 permanent units will be developed to serve households that are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

L.A. County officials, in partnership with Hope the Mission, will receive $27.6 million for the Lancaster Pathway Home project, bringing 102 studio housing units online.

They will receive another $28.6 million for the Knight’s Inn Palmdale project, aimed at creating 100 housing units.

“These Homekey projects will provide critical housing and support services to people experiencing homelessness in the Antelope Valley and will expand our capacity to do so in a compassionate and comprehensive manner,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Fifth District, which includes Lancaster and other parts of the Antelope Valley.

Lastly, the county will receive $34.3 million to support the Weingart Primrose project. The project aims to rehabilitate a hotel to create 106 studio units to serve 53 chronically homeless and 53 at-risk of homeless households.

The Weingart Center Association will provide supportive services, and off-site amenities will be located within a mile of the project, such as bus stops, a medical clinic, a library, pharmacy and a park.