fbpx Homeless Persons' Interreligious Memorial to be held at LA cathedral
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Homeless Persons’ Interreligious Memorial to be held at LA cathedral

Homeless Persons’ Interreligious Memorial to be held at LA cathedral

News Dec 21, 2023

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. | Photo by Christopher John SSF CC BY 2.0 DEED

by
share with

The Homeless Persons’ Interreligious Memorial will be held Thursday evening at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, honoring the lives of those who died experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles this past year.

There will be 1,665 candles each inscribed with the name of the deceased on display. During the prayer service Archbishop José H. Gomez and other religious leaders will light candles on the altar representing the life of those who died.

People in attendance will be asked to take a candle as they leave the cathedral and pray for that person’s soul.

The service is being conducted on the first day of winter and the longest night of the year.

The number of candles is based on the number of homeless people who died in Los Angeles from Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 3, according to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, citing figures from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The service organized by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Office of Life, Justice and Peace will be streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube page, youtube.com/olacathedral, beginning at 7 p.m.

More from News

rain drop, umbrella
Environment Dec 21, 2023
share with
Rain keeps soaking Southland, to persist until Friday by Read more
Crime Dec 21, 2023
share with
Monrovia man indicted with producing, distributing child sexual abuse material by Read more
Politics Dec 21, 2023
share with
Judge blocks law that bans carrying guns in most public places by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 21, 2023
share with
Man pictured as naked baby on Nirvana album wins lawsuit appeal by Read more
Business Dec 21, 2023
share with
LA County Supervisor Hahn urges retailers to protect consumers from gift card draining scam by Read more
Crime Dec 21, 2023
share with
Reputed Orange County Mexican Mafia boss cleared of 1994 murder by Read more
More
Skip to content