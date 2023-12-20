LA County advances Southeast LA Cultural Center project

Detailed rendering of the Southeast LA Cultural Center. | Rendering courtesy of SELA

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a motion directing staffers to develop a work plan for the creation of an arts campus in the South Gate area.

Supervisors voted unanimously to instruct the county CEO and representatives of the Departments of Public Works, Arts and Culture, and Parks and Recreation, along with any other relevant departments, to draft a work plan outlining steps to move ahead with the development and operation of the center.

The report is due back to the board within 90 days.

The Southeast Los Angeles Cultural Center, proposed on county-owned land near the Los Angeles River and the Rio Hondo, is envisioned as a campus of multiple buildings “designed to allow for artistic creations and performances,” according to the motion.

Supervisor Janice Hahn, who introduced the motion alongside Supervisor Hilda Solis, said she believed it would be the “new jewel” in the county.

“For too long this part of LA County has been underserved in terms of access to arts and culture,” Hahn said prior to the vote. “The residents of Southeast LA deserve the same access to arts that other areas of the county have.”

While the region does not have a facility like Ford Theater, Disney Concert Hall or the County Museum of Art, she added that “the talent and love” for the arts is present in the community.

“Southeast LA has no shortage of creativity and culture, but what it does lack is the same access to world-class cultural institutions and investments that other communities have,” Hahn said in a statement. “This center is going to showcase and incubate more of the great artistic and cultural assets here in SELA.”

Hahn represents the Southeast Los Angeles area. Solis represented the area prior to redistricting and was among the original proponents of the project, which has already received more than $124 million in state funding, along with local financial support.

“I’m happy to say that this is something that needs to be done because it’s really about equity, inclusion and diversity,” Solis said prior to the vote. “It’s also making sure that the county takes some responsibility here as well because for so many years SELA has been neglected, and it’s time we put them on the map.”

During public comment, more than 20 people spoke in support of the motion, including Former Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who represented the 62nd Assembly District and Southeast LA County.

“I can tell you with absolute certainty that no district is more deserving or more in need of a cultural arts center than this one,” said Rendon, who played a significant role in acquiring state funding.

He added, “This is an issue of artistic inequity. Southeast LA has a stunning array of local artistic talent, but none of the cultural institutions or resources of other areas of LA.”