Tech tip: Why you should recycle your electronics

Tech Dec 18, 2023

Photo by Ashkan Forouzani on Unsplash

by
Do you recycle your old electronics? Or, the better question is, do you recycle them properly?

Most people just throw old electronics in the regular trash, when disposing of them properly is beneficial to the environment. According to Tech RockStars, recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by 3,657 U.S. homes in a year.

Before you throw them in the trash, ask your IT department what to do, or let Tech RockStars know how they can help you.

To contact Tech RockStars, call (626) 533-1436 or visit techrockstars.com.

