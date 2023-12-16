fbpx LA County seeks public's help finding potentially radioactive device
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / LA County seeks public’s help finding potentially radioactive device

LA County seeks public’s help finding potentially radioactive device

LA County Dec 16, 2023
A thin layer density gauge. | Photo courtesy of Troxler
by
share with

Los Angeles County Public Works officials were searching Friday for a sensitive and potentially dangerous piece of construction equipment that’s used to measure the density of soil and roadway asphalt and that went missing from a county truck in the Littlerock area.

The device, known as a thin layer density gauge, was reported missing Thursday by public works crews testing the thickness of the roadway at the intersection of 110th Street East and Avenue R-4.

Public Works officials said the density gauge can be hazardous if mishandled or damaged, and radiation sickness could occur. Members of the public were advised to call 911 if they encounter the piece of equipment to allow a trained individual to recover it.

The device is bright-yellow, approximately 19 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 6 inches high. It has a 5-inch handle and a radiation logo on its side. The gauge was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday in the truck bed of a marked LA County Public Works vehicle.

Public Works is conducting an “aggressive search” of the area and has notified local, state and federal authorities, officials said.

The gauge uses radiation to measure density “much like a medical x-ray is used to produce images of bones,” according to the county. The devices are lined with lead shielding around a sealed source of radiation. The shield is closed when the gauge is not in use.

When properly used, the gauge will not expose the user to radiation. But if the device is tampered with or struck by a vehicle, there is potential for damage to the radioactive source and spread of contamination, officials said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the device’s return.

More from LA County

Crime Dec 16, 2023
share with
Gun violence: Shooting-related reports this week in LA County by Read more
Business Dec 16, 2023
share with
Activision Blizzard settles sex discrimination claims for $54M by Read more
Crime Dec 16, 2023
share with
3 Southland residents among 4 charged in money laundering case by Read more
Education Dec 15, 2023
share with
El Segundo High School closed due to report of weapon on campus by Read more
LA County Dec 14, 2023
share with
Ex-LASD chief drops remaining claim in suit vs. Villanueva, county by Read more
Business Dec 14, 2023
share with
Starbucks could be forced to reopen LA stores following labor complaint by Read more
More
Skip to content