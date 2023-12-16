LA County seeks public’s help finding potentially radioactive device

A thin layer density gauge. | Photo courtesy of Troxler

Los Angeles County Public Works officials were searching Friday for a sensitive and potentially dangerous piece of construction equipment that’s used to measure the density of soil and roadway asphalt and that went missing from a county truck in the Littlerock area.

The device, known as a thin layer density gauge, was reported missing Thursday by public works crews testing the thickness of the roadway at the intersection of 110th Street East and Avenue R-4.

Public Works officials said the density gauge can be hazardous if mishandled or damaged, and radiation sickness could occur. Members of the public were advised to call 911 if they encounter the piece of equipment to allow a trained individual to recover it.

The device is bright-yellow, approximately 19 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 6 inches high. It has a 5-inch handle and a radiation logo on its side. The gauge was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday in the truck bed of a marked LA County Public Works vehicle.

Public Works is conducting an “aggressive search” of the area and has notified local, state and federal authorities, officials said.

The gauge uses radiation to measure density “much like a medical x-ray is used to produce images of bones,” according to the county. The devices are lined with lead shielding around a sealed source of radiation. The shield is closed when the gauge is not in use.

When properly used, the gauge will not expose the user to radiation. But if the device is tampered with or struck by a vehicle, there is potential for damage to the radioactive source and spread of contamination, officials said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the device’s return.