fbpx Search underway for suspect in fatal stabbing on Metro E Line train
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Search underway for suspect in fatal stabbing on Metro E Line train

Search underway for suspect in fatal stabbing on Metro E Line train

Los Angeles Dec 13, 2023
Metro train. | Photo courtesy of Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell
by
share with

An investigation was continuing Wednesday into the fatal stabbing of a man aboard a Metro E Line train in the University Park area.

Officers went to the train station in the 2400 block of South Flower Street about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The  injured man, about 25-30 years of age, died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

“Yesterday afternoon, a person suffering from stab wounds exited an E Line train at the LATTC/Ortho Institute Metro Station,” Metro said in a statement.

“Police and emergency medical personnel immediately responded to the station and performed life saving measures, however, the victim unfortunately did not survive his injuries. Metro extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim and is supporting the Los Angeles Police Department as it conducts an investigation,” the statement said.

The suspect was described only as a male. A motive for the attack was not known. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dec 13, 2023
share with
Motley Crue bassist takes issue with ex-bandmate’s legal case by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 13, 2023
share with
Protesters for Israel-Hamas ceasefire shut down 110 Freeway by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 12, 2023
share with
Dodgers officially announce signing of Shohei Ohtani by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 12, 2023
share with
Hollywood Walk of Fame star for actor Zac Efron unveiled by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 11, 2023
share with
Audit of LAPD helicopters reveals costly inefficiencies by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 11, 2023
share with
USC hires defense/linebackers coach from North Dakota State by Read more
More
Skip to content