Search underway for suspect in fatal stabbing on Metro E Line train
An investigation was continuing Wednesday into the fatal stabbing of a man aboard a Metro E Line train in the University Park area.
Officers went to the train station in the 2400 block of South Flower Street about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The injured man, about 25-30 years of age, died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.
“Yesterday afternoon, a person suffering from stab wounds exited an E Line train at the LATTC/Ortho Institute Metro Station,” Metro said in a statement.
“Police and emergency medical personnel immediately responded to the station and performed life saving measures, however, the victim unfortunately did not survive his injuries. Metro extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim and is supporting the Los Angeles Police Department as it conducts an investigation,” the statement said.
The suspect was described only as a male. A motive for the attack was not known. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.