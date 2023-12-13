Applications open for Los Angeles County rent-relief grant program

Apartment buildings in Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of Downtowngal/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Los Angeles County began accepting grant applications Tuesday for a $68.6 million rent relief program designed to help qualified landlords offset the detrimental economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and tenants who have fallen behind on their rent payments.

The Rent Relief Program will offer grants of up to $30,000 per unit to eligible landlords for expenses dating from April 1, 2022, to the present.

The program was originally expected to offer about $46 million, but the county Department of Consumer and Business Affairs — which administers the fund — announced that it had received an additional $22 million in grant funding for the effort.

The program is specifically designed to help small, mom-and-pop landlords who own up to four rental units, officials said. The goal is to reduce tenant evictions, maintain the viability of small-scale rental businesses and ensure the availability of affordable housing in LA County.

Applications and information on eligibility requirements are available online at lacountyrentrelief.com.

“Landlords provide many of the county’s housing options, but the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left plenty in a precarious financial position,” DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal said in a statement. “Through the LA County Rent Relief program, DCBA seeks to further invigorate recovery efforts, alleviate economic hardships faced by landlords, and maintain the availability of safe, affordable places to live in Los Angeles County.”

The relief program was approved by the county Board of Supervisors in January. In October, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly Mitchell called on the county CEO to conduct an audit to determine why the program had not been implemented 10 months later. County officials cited various administrative issues for the delay. DCBA officials announced earlier this month that the application period would begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 12.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 12.

“This is an intentional investment to help mom-and-pop landlords get some financial relief that is long overdue,” Barger said in a statement Tuesday. “My heart goes out to the property owners who have been left holding the bag as the pandemic spawned tenant relief measures at their expense. I’ve long said we need balanced solutions, so I’m glad to see that we’re ready to get these dollars out the door and into their hands as soon as possible and without further delays.”

Mitchell added that residents “have been waiting for this moment and will benefit from the LA County Rent Relief application portal now being open.”

“Thanks to the one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated for COVID-19 recovery, we can assist tenants and small landlords that were most impacted in our communities,” she said. “I look forward to continuing working with the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs in ensuring these funds will fulfill their intended purpose of keeping people housed.”

Applicants in need of assistance with the process can contact a multilingual call center at 877-849-0770 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.