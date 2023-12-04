Tech tip: 5 questions to ask before moving to the cloud

Thinking about moving to the cloud? Make sure you can answer all of these questions:
- Who outside of my company will have access to my data?
- What security measures are in place for when a device is lost or stolen?
- With what frequency is my data backed up? (And where is it backed up?)
- What happens if my cloud provider goes out of business? (What’s the backup plan?)
- Where is my data actually located?
