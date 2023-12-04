fbpx Tech tip: 5 questions to ask before moving to the cloud
Tech tip: 5 questions to ask before moving to the cloud

Tech Dec 04, 2023

Photo by Roman from Pixabay

by
Thinking about moving to the cloud? Make sure you can answer all of these questions:

  1. Who outside of my company will have access to my data?
  2. What security measures are in place for when a device is lost or stolen?
  3. With what frequency is my data backed up? (And where is it backed up?)
  4. What happens if my cloud provider goes out of business? (What’s the backup plan?)
  5. Where is my data actually located?

Need help? Tech RockStars is here to help you. Contact Tech RockStars at (626) 533-1436 or at techrockstars.com.

