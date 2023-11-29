fbpx Part of Laguna Beach coast closed due to sewage spill
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / Part of Laguna Beach coast closed due to sewage spill

Part of Laguna Beach coast closed due to sewage spill

Orange County Nov 29, 2023
The closed stretch of Laguna Beach.| Map courtesy of OC Health Care Agency
by
share with

A large swath of Laguna Beach coastline was closed to swimmers and surfers Wednesday due to a sewage spill.

According to the OC Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division, the beach stretching from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon was closed in response to a 94,500-gallon sewage spill.

Health officials said the spill was caused by a break in a “force main sewer line” in Laguna Beach.

“The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water- contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards,” according to OCHCA.

Residents can get up-to-date information on beach closures at 714-433- 6400 or at www.ocbeachinfo.com.

More from Orange County

Entertainment Nov 28, 2023
share with
Disneyland to offer ticket discounts for SoCal residents by
Business Nov 17, 2023
share with
High interest rates, low inventory keep SoCal home sales flat by
Business Nov 17, 2023
share with
Southern California unemployment rates rise slightly in October by
Entertainment Nov 16, 2023
share with
Discovery Cube opens scientifically magical holiday experience for kids by
rain puddle
Environment Nov 15, 2023
share with
Clouds, rain move into SoCal, starting several days of wet weather by
Orange County Nov 15, 2023
share with
Horse dies after suffering injury during race at Los Alamitos track by
More
Skip to content