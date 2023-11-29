Authorities seek help finding 14-year-old girl diagnosed with depression

Authorities sought the public’s assistance Tuesday in locating a 14-year-old girl with depression last seen in Cudahy.
Delilah Ofelia Arellanes was last seen around 5:35 p.m. Monday at Bear and Florence avenues, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies described Delilah as a 5-foot-6-inch Hispanic girl weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue pants and a white metal nose ring in her left nostril.
Delilah’s family is concerned for her well-being due to her medical condition.
Anyone with information regarding Delilah’s whereabouts was urged to call the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station at 323-264-4151. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.