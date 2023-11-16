Discovery Cube opens scientifically magical holiday experience for kids
Discovery Cube is ushering in the holiday season with a festive seasonal event featuring family favorites like the largest gingerbread competition in Southern California, Science of Gingerbread, the Broadway-inspired Winter Lights theatrical show, and Noon Year’s Eve.
“We wait all year long to celebrate ‘Holidays at the Cube’ with our Discovery Cube friends and family,” said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. “This holiday season we decided to spread the cheer throughout both campuses by starting the holidays early with our much-anticipated culinary competition, Science of Gingerbread. And we won’t stop there with other spectacular events that will bring joy all season long. We can’t wait to spend the holidays with you and your family.”
Holidays at the Cube Events: Orange County
- Science of Gingerbread (Nov. 18 – Jan. 7): SoCal’s largest gingerbread competition and display brings together hundreds of SoCal families, organizations, and gingerbread enthusiasts that carefully construct some of the season’s most creative, crazy, and confection-laced gingerbread creations.
- Winter Lights Holiday Show (select dates between through Jan. 7): Created by Discovery Cube, in partnership with the Tony Award-winning production team, Apples & Oranges Studios, this holiday musical invites audiences to come and get inspired in a winter wonderland filled with spectacle, original songs and the holiday spirit!
- Winter Lights Festival (Select dates through Jan. 7): This winter-themed festival celebrates the science of the season with the sparkle of a million lights, interactive exhibits, and Jean Luc’s Snowbulb Workshop where you can make and take home your own light bulb snow globe!
Holidays at the Cube Events: Los Angeles
- Science of Gingerbread (Nov. 18 – Dec. 31): Angelenos are invited to test their baking and crafting skills and submit their most festive Gingerbread creation at this year’s Science of Gingerbread. The event also includes several holiday activities like a cookie decorating station, a holiday building block station, weekend visits with Santa, holiday photo stations, and more.
- Noon Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Even the little ones can ring in 2024 with an apple juice or ginger ale toast and a mega balloon drop at the strike of noon and 3 p.m. The party will keep pumping until the early afternoon hours with a live DJ and an invitation to enjoy Discovery Cube’s exhibits.
Science of Gingerbread Contest Rules
Online registration is now open at discoverycube.org and submissions are accepted until Dec 3. Interested participants of all ages can drop off gingerbread creations to Discovery Cube Los Angeles and Orange County from Nov. 18 to Dec. 3. All Gingerbread entries will be displayed at both campus locations through Jan. 7, 2024. All participants are invited to a special Gingerbread Awards ceremony where category winners will be announced that evening. The awards ceremonies for Orange County entries will take place on Dec. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 6–8:30 p.m.
For more information on Holidays at the Cube, visit discoverycube.org. Discovery Cube Orange County is located at 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705. Discovery Cube Los Angeles is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342. .