‘L.A. County Holiday Celebration’ announces lineup

LA County Holiday Celebration. | Photo by Timothy Norris

The Music Center has announced the performers for this year’s 64th annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration, a free holiday spectacular that has been a Los Angeles tradition since 1959.

Celebrating L.A. County’s diversity, creativity and energy, this year’s version of the two-time Emmy award-winning event will feature 23 music ensembles, choirs and dance companies representing the county’s many neighborhoods and cultures. As always, the program will welcome an in-person audience with the free performance at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday, Dec. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as at-home audiences watching the live broadcast on PBS SoCal or streaming the show live on the pbssocal.org website. Following the live broadcast, the Holiday Celebration will remain available to stream on-demand on pbssocal.org, as well as on the free PBS app. An encore presentation will be broadcast by PBS SoCal on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., and on KCET on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 25 at noon.

Returning artists include two-time GRAMMY award-winning Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea; 10-piece Latin jazz band Gabrielito y La Verdad; the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles; Jewish culture revival band Mostly Kosher; high energy JazzAntiqua Dance & Music Ensemble; and internationally renowned Japanese drummers TAIKOPROJECT in a collaboration with Indian-inspired Blue13 Dance Company.

Among this year’s newcomers are Carnegie Gospel Choir, recently returned from Carnegie Hall; America’s Got Talent quarter-finalists Divas and Drummers of Compton; the Hiza Yoo Korean Dance Institute; Mexican folklórico company Técnica Arte y Folklore; and Bulgarian dance ensemble XoroTroptzi.

Entrance to the in person event is free, and seating is available on a first-come, first-seated basis. RSVPs are recommended, but do not guarantee seating. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., although the line usually begins to form around noon.

The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Parking is free in The Music Center parking garage.