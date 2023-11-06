Part of Sunset Beach closed following aggressive shark activity
A section of Sunset Beach in the city of Huntington Beach remained closed Monday after an injured juvenile whale became beached and people reported seeing aggressive shark activity.
The shark and whale sightings occurred about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a stretch of beach around Lifeguard Tower 22, between 24th Street and Admiralty Drive, according to a statement from the city of Huntington Beach.
“While the whale was still alive, bite marks were seen on the mammal,” according to the city. “In speaking with those in the area, beachgoers reported seeing splashing & aggressive shark activity prior to the whale washing ashore.”
City policy is to close the shoreline and ocean for one mile in each direction of the point where aggressive shark behavior is witnessed, officials said. The closure began at 4:30 p.m. and was scheduled to remain until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.