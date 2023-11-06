fbpx Part of Sunset Beach closed following aggressive shark activity
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / Part of Sunset Beach closed following aggressive shark activity

Part of Sunset Beach closed following aggressive shark activity

Orange County Nov 06, 2023
Sign warns swimmers of shark sighting at Sunset Beach. | Photo courtesy of City of Huntington Beach
by
share with

A section of Sunset Beach in the city of Huntington Beach remained closed Monday after an injured juvenile whale became beached and people reported seeing aggressive shark activity.

The shark and whale sightings occurred about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a stretch of beach around Lifeguard Tower 22, between 24th Street and Admiralty Drive, according to a statement from the city of Huntington Beach.

“While the whale was still alive, bite marks were seen on the mammal,” according to the city. “In speaking with those in the area, beachgoers reported seeing splashing & aggressive shark activity prior to the whale washing ashore.”

City policy is to close the shoreline and ocean for one mile in each direction of the point where aggressive shark behavior is witnessed, officials said.  The closure began at 4:30 p.m. and was scheduled to remain until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

More from Orange County

Los Angeles Nov 04, 2023
share with
Former Chapman law dean Eastman’s bar hearings wind down by
Orange County Nov 01, 2023
share with
OC registrar says he must carry on with recall of mayor pro tem by
Health Oct 26, 2023
share with
Bat found in Orange park tests positive for rabies by
Crime Oct 23, 2023
share with
Cyberattack targets Orange County District Attorney’s Office by
Orange County Oct 21, 2023
share with
Exercise rider dies in Los Alamitos training incident by
Business Oct 21, 2023
share with
Southern California gasoline prices drop for 22nd straight day by
More
Skip to content