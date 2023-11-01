Former NBA MVP James Harden officially becomes a Clipper

The Los Angeles Clippers made it official Wednesday, announcing the team has acquired former NBA MVP James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to the team, the Clippers acquired Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev from Philadelphia in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nico Batum and K.J. Martin, along with a first-round draft pick, two second-round picks, a swap of picks and cash considerations. As part of the deal, the Clippers will also send a pick swap and cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“James is one of the most prolific and efficient playmakers in the NBA,” Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations, said in a statement Wednesday. “With his size and vision, he possesses an extraordinary ability to create for himself and others. The Los Angeles area has produced so many elite players in recent years. With Kawhi, Paul, Russ and James, we’re excited to bring four of them together, and eager to see what they can accomplish with the rest of our group.”

The deal reunites Harden and Russell Westbrook as teammates for the third time. Harden has been vocal in the offseason about wanting to be traded from Philadelphia. It is the fourth time Harden has been traded by an NBA team.

Harden and Westbrook played together with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets previously. The Clippers and 76ers reportedly had been in trade talks since July.

The 34-year-old Harden requested a trade in June when he opted out of his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. He has not played a game for the 76ers this season.

Harden played basketball at Artesia High School in Lakewood and joins a team with strong Southern California roots. Westbrook played at UCLA and Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, Paul George played at Knight High School in Palmdale and Fresno State, and Kawhi Leonard played at San Diego State and Martin Luther King High School in Riverside.

Harden has won three scoring titles and the 2018 NBA MVP award. He led the league in assists last year.