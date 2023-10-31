Portion of Angeles Crest Highway reopened after repairs
Authorities Tuesday announced the reopening of more than 20 miles of Angeles Crest Highway that had been closed for most of this year due to excessive storm damage, with some areas still closed for repairs.
“Repairs to excessive storm damage from the winter of 2022/2023 have kept a large portion of Angeles Crest Highway closed for most of 2023,” Caltrans said in a statement.
“The closed sections of Angeles Crest Highway will probably remain closed into the first quarter of 2024,” Caltrans reported.
The current conditions on SR-2/Angeles Crest Highway are as follows:
- SR-2 is open from the Foothill (210) Freeway to just north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road.
- SR-2 is closed from just north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to just south of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road. Ongoing work includes clearing a slide and installing cable mesh on a slope to prevent future slides at post mile 40.3.
- SR-2 is open from just south of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road to Islip Saddle. This section is more than 20 miles of reopened highway, Caltrans reported. The repaired section of roadway has been repaved.
- SR-2 is closed from Islip Saddle to Vincent Gulch. Ongoing work includes slope reconstruction and installation of retaining walls at two separate locations. This section of SR-2 is generally closed to the public during the winter anyway due to hazardous road conditions.
The detour to access Angeles Crest Highway north of Upper Big Tujunga is: Angeles Crest Highway to Angeles Forest Highway to Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road back to Angeles Crest Highway.
More information is available at https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7.