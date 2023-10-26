Driver in crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students pleads not guilty to murder

| Photo by FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements

The driver who was allegedly speeding when he crashed into multiple parked vehicles on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, killing four Pepperdine University students, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges, and his attorney claimed his client was being chased following a road rage incident and forced off the road.

Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, of Malibu, was re-arrested Tuesday afternoon after a felony complaint was filed charging him with four counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in connection with the Oct. 17 crash that killed Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21, all seniors at Pepperdine’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

Bohm’s bail was set at $8 million following his second arrest Tuesday, but his bail was subsequently reduced to $4 million during his initial appearance in a Van Nuys courtroom. A bail review hearing is set Thursday.

Bohm’s attorney Michael Kraut told reporters outside court that his client was being chased after a road rage incident.

“This is exceptionally tragic,” he said. “The family grieves equally with each other over what’s going on. I mean, they feel horrible that this has happened. The issue here is whether it’s murder or manslaughter or not a crime. That’s really what we’re here to look at. We have evidence that the sheriff’s department did not want to take that clearly shows that there was a road rage incident.”

District Attorney George Gascón said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference that Bohm was “allegedly speeding at speeds of 104 miles an hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone when he lost control of his BMW,” explaining that the murder charges were filed because of “the speed, the reckless disregard for the safety of others.”

Sheriff’s officials said Bohm slammed into at least three vehicles parked on the north side of the roadway in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Those parked vehicles struck the four Pepperdine students who were standing or walking nearby, leaving them dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

Bohm’s attorney said there was no evidence to support Gascón’s claim that Bohm was driving at 104 mph, saying records provided to the defense show the vehicle was traveling at 70 mph at the time of impact.

Bohm’s attorney said his client had “zero alcohol in his system” and suffered a “major concussion,” but has fully cooperated with authorities.

“I believe that my client is a victim of road rage. … He told the police and they’re ignoring him,” Kraut said.

Bohm was initially taken into custody following the 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 crash on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Jail records show he was released from custody around 7:20 a.m. the next day while sheriff’s officials continued their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Sheriff’s officials said in a statement Tuesday that Bohm was initially released “to allow detectives time to gather the evidence needed to secure the strongest criminal filing and conviction.”

“When a case is presented to the District Attorney’s Office, you need to present supporting evidence for the specific charges being requested for filing within 48 hours,” the statement said. “In this specific case, the evidence including toxicology, speed analysis, execution of search warrants, etc. was still pending and took additional time to collect.”

Investigators presented their case Monday to the District Attorney’s Office, which filed the charges against Bohm a day later.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Arens told reporters Wednesday that he had “no evidence” that the crash that killed the Pepperdine students stemmed from an alleged road rage incident, and he urging anyone with information to contact detectives at the sheriff’s Lost Hills station.

John Harlan, head deputy for the DA’s Charge Evaluation Division, told reporters that Bohm’s attorney emailed the District Attorney’s Office after an arrest warrant had already been issued for the young man.

“It was not with any names of witnesses. It was just a claim,” Harlan said. “That’s been forwarded to the assigned DA in the case to follow up on so investigators will then have to go out and interview anyone Mr. Kraut is identifying as additional witnesses.”

Gascón said the defense attorney is alleging that there were “some other intervening causes.”

“We look forward to any additional information. … Clearly, this is an ongoing investigation,” Gascón added. “If there are other witnesses, other information, we will look at it to make sure the case is properly charged.”

Bohm could face potential multiple life prison sentences if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The crash has renewed calls for safety improvements on PCH, particularly in the area of the crash, which some call “Dead Man’s Curve.” The Malibu City Council on Monday heard from dozens of residents calling for action to improve safety and force drivers to slow down on the stretch.

The council called on its staff to prepare a report on conditions on PCH and a possible declaration of a local emergency, which would allow the use of local resources to implement safety measures.

Officials at Pepperdine University have announced that the four students killed in the crash will be posthumously awarded their diplomas.