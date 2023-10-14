Gun violence: LA-area shooting-related reports over the last 7 days

| Photo by alexbowmore/Envato Elements

Reports of shooting-related incidents mounted again this past week in the Los Angeles area.

Police: Knife-wielding man charges officer in downtown LA; suspect shot

A man was critically wounded during a shooting Saturday morning involving police in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers patrolling the area of Seventh Street and Broadway were flagged down by someone at about 1:30 a.m., who directed them to a man allegedly in possession of a knife, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers made contact with the suspect and the officers gave commands, yet the suspect allegedly ignored them and continued east on Broadway to Sixth Street.

Police said 40 mm foam rounds were used, but the suspect fled to the area of Spring and Sixth streets, where he allegedly charged at an officer with his knife and was struck by gunfire.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured and the suspect’s knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

Man arrested in downtown LA shooting

A man is in custody Saturday after he shot another man during an argument in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

Police were called at 11:10 p.m. Friday to South San Pedro and East Sixth streets regarding shots fired and upon their arrival learned the two men were engaged in a confrontation when the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel in critical condition, police said.

Officers took the suspect into custody near the scene of the shooting.

Two wounded in gang-related shooting in Pacoima

Two men were wounded in a gang-related shooting in Pacoima and Saturday police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Los Angeles Police officers were called at 11:42 p.m. Friday to the 13600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard and Oneida Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers learned the two victims, ages 23 and 46, were standing at the location when they were approached by five men who fired several shots, striking the victims, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

There were no suspect descriptions available.

Man in stable condition after being shot in Northridge

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot by an assailant in Northridge.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Devonshire Division responded at 11:11 p.m. Friday to the 8600 block of Balboa Boulevard and Napa Street where they learned the victim was approached on foot by the suspect, who demanded money, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victim turned to run away and was shot multiple times by the suspect, who fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel in stable condition, police said.

There were no further details.

Clerk killed during robbery at West Covina market; teen suspect arrested

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting a 34-year-old store clerk during a robbery carried out by an additional suspect at a market in West Covina.

Officers dispatched about 8:45 p.m. Sunday to Big Bob’s Liquors & Market, 1413 W. Puente Ave., discovered Karanvir Singh suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, the West Covina Police Department reported.

Paramedics took Singh to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said two suspects entered the market and stole merchandise.

The clerk confronted the pair and was shot multiple times. The two male suspects left the scene in a white SUV, West Covina police Sgt. C. Tedesco told City News Service.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old, was taken into custody Thursday and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with first- degree murder.

Due to the suspect’s age, police did not release information regarding his identity. Police said the teenager was being held at a juvenile detention center and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Friday at the Pomona Courthouse.

The shooting remains under investigation, and detectives were seeking the public’s help with information in identifying the second suspect.

West Covina police urged anyone with any information regarding the robbery to call them at 626-939-8688. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Person wounded in Vermont Square shooting

A person was shot Wednesday in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. near 41st Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in unknown condition.

Nearby Manual Arts High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, but there was no indication that the crime was related to the school, according to police. No arrests were reported.

Man shot to death in South LA; suspect arrested

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area and a suspect was arrested, authorities said.

Juan Portillo, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as the victim. He died at the scene.

The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in an alley near the 2000 block of West Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

A suspect described only as a male was arrested in the area, the LAPD reported. His name was not immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man shot near 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights

A man is in the hospital Wednesday after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting near Boyle Heights.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 a.m. to South Boyle Avenue and Fourth Street, east of the Fourth Street off ramp of the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway where they located the victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Moran told City News Service.

Moran said the suspects drove up to the victim and fired several times at him before driving away.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel in an unknown condition.

There was no suspect or vehicle information.

Employee shot after dispute in West Hollywood nightclub

An employee was wounded during a dispute at the Apt 200 nightclub and bar in West Hollywood Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at 12:50 a.m. at the nightclub at 7746 Santa Monica Boulevard, Lt. Curtis Foster of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station told City News Service.

The victim and suspect, both men, got into a dispute inside the nightclub, Foster said. The suspect left, returned with a firearm and allegedly shot the employee.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, the lieutenant said.

The other man was arrested for suspicion of assault, Foster said.

Woman wounded in shooting on Sixth Street Bridge

A woman was wounded Monday morning in a drive-by shooting on the Sixth Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. on the bridge on Sixth Street at Whittier Boulevard, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The woman was walking on the bridge when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, Orris said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where her vital signs were stable, he said.

The shooting was believed to be gang-related, Orris said.

Man wounded in shooting near Gardena

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds near Gardena but would not tell Los Angeles police officers what happened, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday at Vermont Avenue and Gardena Boulevard on the Los Angeles/Gardena border, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Paramedics took the man, believed about 30 years old, to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The victim was uncooperative with investigators, the officer said.

Two men killed, three wounded in Inglewood shooting

Two men were shot dead and three other men were wounded in a shooting in Inglewood, authorities said Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched at 4:39 p.m. Oct. 7 to Manchester Boulevard at 11th Avenue, Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores told City News Service.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a watch commander at the Inglewood Police Department. The ages and conditions of the wounded victims were not available, although Flores said they went to the same hospital.

Inglewood Police Sgt. F. Smith confirmed that all of the victims were men and said he was awaiting an update on their conditions.

News video from the scene showed a sedan with windows broken out and another bullet-ridden vehicle in a parking lot.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Inglewood police. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Manhattan Beach jewelry store worker shoots at smash-and-grab robbers

Detectives continued their investigation Sunday into a robbery at a Manhattan Beach jewelry store, where five thieves smashed showcases and grabbed merchandise until an employee shot at them and they fled the store.

The robbery was reported at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 7 at Prestige Jewelers at 3001 N. Sepulveda Blvd., according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The robbers wore hoodies and wielded hammers during the robbery, police said. Some jewelry was taken.

When the employee fired a shot in their direction, the suspects fled the store and got into awaiting vehicles that were last seen heading south on Sepulveda, police said.

No employees were injured. It was unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Officers from the Gardena and El Segundo police departments helped Manhattan Beach officers respond to the robbery.

“In a time when the community is grieving the loss of one of our own heroes, our number-one priority remains steadfast in keeping the entire city of Manhattan Beach safe,” Mayor Richard Montgomery said. “We are grateful for the assistance from the Gardena and El Segundo police departments, who have stepped up to assist our police department to apprehend the offenders involved in this crime.”

The robbery came three days after Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson was killed in a crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway while on his way to work.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery, took video or photographs or has information about the suspects was urged to contact Detective Hartnell at 310- 802-5127 or the MBPD Tip Line at 310-802-5171.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477, or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities ID man fatally shot by LAPD during traffic stop in Canoga Park

Police shot a man to death during a traffic stop early Saturday in Canoga Park and detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:05 a.m. Oct. 7, when Los Angeles Police officers stopped a pickup truck at a CVS pharmacy at 21051 Sherman Way, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The driver had a gun, according to the LAPD, which reported that an officer-involved shooting then occurred. It was unknown whether the suspect brandished a gun. It was also unclear what, specifically, prompted the shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

He was later identified as 44-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, according to the LA County Medical Examiner Department.

ABC7 reported a second person was detained by police.

No officers were injured, police said.