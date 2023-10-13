SAG-AFTRA picketing paused over safety concerns
Striking members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union stayed away from picket lines Friday over safety concerns, with law enforcement agencies across the Southland on heightened alert following calls for action by an ex-Hamas leader in the wake of the Middle East war.
“In light of potential safety concerns that are unrelated to our ongoing strike, there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets in New York City or Los Angeles on Friday,” the actors union posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night.
The announcement came as a former Hamas leader called for Muslims around the world to demonstrate in support of Palestinians.
Demonstrations are planned for Friday and throughout the weekend in response to the conflict in Israel that started last weekend when Hamas terrorists attacked, kidnapped and killed Israelis.
The Los Angeles Police Department is reporting it has not found any credible threats targeting the city or religious communities.
“We are closely monitoring these events and are coordinating with Federal, State and Local partners on information sharing. We will continue to closely monitor these events,” the LAPD posted on social media.
Meanwhile, Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement that his department was also monitoring activity in the county.
“We are aware of recent statements made calling for action as it relates to the conflict in the Middle East,” he said. “We have no information of any specific or credible threats in our areas and are continuing to assess the situation for any local impact in Los Angeles County.”