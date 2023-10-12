fbpx Police seek public's help finding potentially armed sex offender
Police seek public's help finding potentially armed sex offender

Police seek public’s help finding potentially armed sex offender

Crime Oct 12, 2023
John Carver, aka Scott Carver and Michael Meadows. | Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a potentially armed 71-year-old sex offender with an unspecified mental health disorder who absconded from his state-mandated treatment program in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, John Carver, who also goes by Scott Carver and Michael Meadows, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Olympic Boulevard and Masselin Avenue before allegedly cutting off a monitoring device and fleeing, possibly on foot, toward San Vicente Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue.

Detectives described Carver as a 5-foot-11-inch white man weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown and gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Carver’s whereabouts was urged to contact 911 or local law enforcement. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

