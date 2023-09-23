‘Gypsy’ Haake to be Palm Springs Pride Parade grand marshal

James "Gypsy" Haake. | Photo courtesy of John Paschal

Greater Palm Springs Pride announced Wednesday that 91-year-old James “Gypsy” Haake, one of the oldest living drag queens in the world, will be recognized as the 2023 Pride Parade grand marshal.

“The oldest living drag queen embodies the history and evolution of drag culture, serving as a living testament to the struggles and triumphs of LGBTQ+ individuals throughout the years,” Greater Palm Springs Pride President and CEO Ron deHarte said in a statement.

Haake began in 1951 as a chorus boy on Broadway, and has since toured and entertained in “Gypsy’s,” was the Master of Ceremonies of “La Cage Aux Folles,” was cast in his first feature film “To Be or Not To Be” and has been cast in numerous film and television shows, deHarte said.

Haake also toured with a female impersonator company, hosted “Carnival Cabaret in Lake Tahoe, worked on traveling shows and events, reopened the Lake Tahoe show, and retired in 2009 but came out of retirement to host a female impersonator show at Dan Gore’s Oscars until 2019.

Additionally as part of the Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade in November, Trixie Matell will be honored as the celebrity grand marshal and Ethylina Canne will be celebrated as the community grand marshall, according to deHarte. They will affirm the pride festival theme: “Drag Now. Drag Forever.”

“In a time marked by political unrest and attacks on the drag community, coming together to celebrate the diversity and resilience of drag queens from all generations sends a powerful message that we are united and unwavering in our commitment to equality and acceptance,” deHarte said.

Haake, Matell and Canne will be honored in acknowledgement of their ability to thrive during severe prejudice in some cities as drag performers, according to deHarte, who hoped their stories will inspire younger generations as they illustrate the progress that has been made and to remind everyone of the work toward equality that needs to be done.

Mattel was the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 3, starred in her Discovery+ reality renovation show “Trixie Motel,” and recently performed at the Stagecoach Festival, deHarte said. Canne began in the mid-90’s at the an Francisco drag club “Trannyshack” rebrandedin 2014 as the “T-Shack,” co-hosted the Equality Awards and Steve Chase Awards with Leslie Jordan, and hosts the monthly community drag bingo event “Ethyl’s Place,” which has raised over $30,000 for charitable causes in less than two years.

The Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival will be held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.