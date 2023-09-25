LA City Controller: Nearly 50,000 evictions filed since February

LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia published this map of evictions at https://evictions.lacontroller.io/. | Image courtesy of the Los Angeles City Controller's Office

Nearly 50,000 evictions were filed with the Los Angeles Housing Department between February and August, City Controller Kenneth Mejia’s office announced Monday.

The controller’s office conducted an analysis on eviction filings using data from the LA Housing Department, which stated nearly 40,000 eviction notices were filed with the city from February to July. The housing department updated its data through August, which showed additional eviction filings were made.

In the month of August, 5,575 evictions were filed, and an additional 4,748 notices received by mail between February through July were also included in the update to previous numbers.

In total, the housing department received a total of 49,974 eviction filings since February.

According to the controller’s office, 96% of those eviction filings were for nonpayment of rent, 91% came with a 3-day notice and represented $186.5 million accumulated rent owed.

The top three zip codes in which eviction filings were received were 90028 Hollywood with 3,585 notices, 90036 Fairfax with 2,458 evictions and 91367 Woodland Hills with 2,099 notices.

The top three council districts in which eviction filings were received include the 14th District, 13th District and 3rd District, which are represented by council members Kevin de León, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Bob Blumenfield, respectively.

Approximately 19,325 renters who received an eviction filing owe more than $3,000 back rent, approximately 15,652 renters who received an eviction filing owe between $2,000 to $3,000 in back rent, and about 9,776 renters who received an eviction filing owe between $1,000 to $2,000 in back rent.

The city’s Just Cause Ordinance states a landlord cannot evict a tenant if the amount due is below one month of Fair Market Rent. However, 6,062 of evictions were filed where the amount of rent owned was below the Fair Market Rent limit, the controller’s office noted.

Earlier this month, the city of Los Angeles launched its Emergency Renters Assistance Program, with the aim of providing financial assistance toward back rent to low-income renters at risk of homelessness due to COVID-19 or other financial hardships.

The program, funded by Measure ULA funds, also known as the “mansion tax,” offers up to six months of assistance. Renters can apply online at any time during the application period at housing.lacity.org, or by phone at 888-379-3150, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The application period opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ends Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.

In August, the LA City Council front-funded a $150 million plan, as outlined by Measure ULA, with the intention of funding tenant protections and supporting affordable housing.

Measure ULA is a 4% sales tax on properties exceeding $5 million, and 5.5% sales tax on properties exceeding $10 million. The revenue from the sales tax is collected and earmarked for renter protections, such as rental assistance programs, eviction defense, and building more affordable housing units.

Tenant protections for back-rent accrued during the pandemic between March 2020 to September 2021 ended on Aug. 1, and many Angelenos may face eviction as they work to pay any missing rent.

For rent that accrued from October 2021 to Jan. 31, tenants have until February 2024 to pay up.

The Housing Department will introduce an online portal to provide financial assistance for mom-and-pop landlords on Oct. 23. Small landlord providers who own 12 or fewer units will be able to file an application with the city.