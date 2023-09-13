Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 15-21

El Grito LA. | Photo courtesy of Mayor Karen Bass via Facebook

Sept. 15

El Grito

LA City Hall | 200 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Sept. 15 | monicarodriguez.org

The free public event will feature a concert with live performances by Banda Machos, Las Colibrí, Las Cafeteras, and Banda Las Angelinas. Those in attendance will also be treated to a variety of festivities, including a special curation of vendors by Goddess Mercado, a variety of food trucks, a silent disco, access to resources, and much more.

Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, And Progress in America Hispanic Heritage Month Exhibit Opening

San Bernardino County Museum | 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, CA 92374 | Sept. 15 | museum.sbcounty.gov

Organized and curated in partnership with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association, the exhibit features works by 21 Inland Empire artists focusing on contributions of the Hispanic community in the U.S.

Angel Of Light

Los Angeles Theatre | 615 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014 | Sept. 15 – Oct. 31 | feverup.com

Walk through a French baroque-style movie palace where Old Hollywood has come back to life, curses swirl through the air, and demonic possessions are as numerous as the ghosts roaming the halls.

‘Coco’ Fan Event

El Capitan Theatre | 1755 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, CA 90028 | Sept. 15 | elcapitantheatre.com

See the Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie before each screening. Plus see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Live on Stage as you enter the theatre. Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Light Up Coco Skull Sipper, popcorn, beverage and event credential.

Photo Credits: © 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Grito De Independencia

Smith Park | 6016 Rosemead Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA | Sept. 15 | elgritopicorivera.com

This free annual Mexican Independence Day celebration will feature live performances (including mariachi), lucha libre,balet folklórico, tequila tasting, a full bar, food, shopping and games for the little ones.

Para La Cultura: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Plaza West Covina | 112 Plaza Drive, West Covina, CA 91790 | Sept. 15 | eventbrite.com

Celebrate Hispanic cultures at this free event featuring more than 45 Hispanic vendors, live musical performances, traditional dances, and food from across Latin America.

Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion

Ontario | Downtown Euclid Avenue, Ontario, CA 91786 | Sept. 15-16 | gocvb.org

No need to be a car aficionado to enjoy two days of classic rides, delicious food, beer gardens, a mesmerizing drone light show and live performances from Ozomatli on Friday and Thelma Houston on Saturday.

‘Wander Through Wonderland’

Shakespeare Club of Pasadena | 171 S. Grand Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105 | Sept. 15-24 | feverup.com

This 90-minute, first-of-its-kind theatrical immersive experience will let you walk right into the magical world of Lewis Carroll’s Wonderland featuring Alice and friends with all its characters and wonders. Enjoy an activities studio, 25-foot magical teapot amusement, and a performance featuring Alice and friends. Wonderland guests will also have the option to attend a whimsical Mad Hatter Tea catered by San Marino Café.

Wander Through Wonderland.

Visions2030: Earth Edition

California Institute of the Arts | 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355 | Sept. 15-24 | eartheditionfestival.la

Dreams and reality intertwine in this festival of eco-consciousness featuring immersive experiences, Dream Domes, goat yoga, indigenous storytelling, art experiences, live music, food, sound baths, and much more.

‘Under The Oaks’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicu | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290 | Sept. 15 | theatricum.com

Classical music alternates with dramatic appearances by Theatricum company members to create a romantic, immersive and unforgettable evening under the Theatricum oaks. Arnold Schönberg’s “Transfigured Night” and Felix Mendelssohn’s legendary “Octet” will be performed by violinists Martin Chalifour, Christina Mok, Niv Ashkenazi and Veronika Manchur; violists Kellen McDaniel and Drew Alexander Forde; and cellists Andrew Shulman and Trevor Handy, alongside Shakespearean interludes by actors Jonathan Blandino, Taylor Jackson Ross and Christopher Glenn Gilstrap.

Odd Nights At The Autry

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Sept. 15 | theautry.org

Odd Nights are back! Pack some blankets and chairs and a big appetite. The Odd Market will feature 18 food trucks, two emerging bands, inflatables, a full bar, more than 70 crafters, and possibly exclusive gallery access. Pets are welcome.

Sept. 16

LA Beer Fest

Los Angeles Center Studios | 450 S. Bixel St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Sept. 16 | labeerfest.la

More than 80 breweries will gatherer alongside 15 of LA’s best food trucks, live bands, and Power 106 DJs for a day filled with brews and memories (that you’ll hopefully not forget).

South LA Power Fest

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza upper east deck | 3650 W. Martin Luther King Junior Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 | Sept. 16 | eventbrite.com

Community Coalition hosts a day filled with free music by Noame, Buyepongo and many more. The day will also be filled with food, empowerment sessions, activities for kids, and community building.

Sing-A-Long ‘Sound Of Music’

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Sept. 16 | hollywoodbowl.com

The Hollywood Hills will come alive with the sound of hundreds of dressed-up fans singing along to the Oscar-winning film. The night will be hosted by Melissa Peterman.

‘El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar’ Block Party

A Place Called Home | 2901 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011 | Sept. 16 | apch.org/elcentrodelsu

The free community block party will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with the festival. Enjoy art vendors, food trucks, performances by A Place Called Home’s dance company and others yet to be announced. “El Centro De Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar” schedule of theater pieces is as follows: Friday at 8 p.m., “La Egosita”; Saturday at 3 p.m., “Bodalands, A Comedy in Four Weddings”; Saturday at 8 p.m., “(Un)Documents”; Sunday at noon, “Spread”; Sunday at 3 p.m., “L.A. Real”; Sunday at 7 p.m., “The Diary of Anne Frank (LatinX).”

‘This Is Not A True Story’

The Los Angeles Theatre Center | 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Sept. 16 – Oct. 15 | latinotheaterco.org

Tired racist tropes are upended as fictional worlds collide with modern reality. Julia Cho, Zandi de Jesus and Rosie Narasaki star as three Asian “tragic heroines”: Cio-Cio from “Madame Butterfly,” Kim from “Miss Saigon,” and Kumiko/Takako from the 2015 film, “Kumiko the Treasure Hunter.” Each is trapped in a loop she can’t control — until they work together to claim agency over their lives and forever break the cycle.

Julia Cho as CioCio, Rosie Narasaki as Kumiko/Takako, and Zandi De Jesus as Kim. | Photo courtesy of Artists at Play

Oktoberfest

Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. | 150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006 | Sept. 16 | eventbrite.com

No need to wait until next month to celebrate Oktoberfest when Mt. Lowe Brewing is bringing you beer stein, brews, pretzels, and food from Crummy Cakes and Smoke Buddies for a fun time.

Mexican Independence Day Festival

Pico Rivera Sports Arena | 11003 Sports Arena Drive Pico Rivera, CA 90601 | Sept. 16 | eventbrite.com

Celebrate Mexico’s independence with Ave 26 Night Market featuring food,full bar, rock en Español, cumbias, mariachi, Aztec dancers, folklorico and free activities. Admission is free.

Coastal Country Jam

Marina Green Park | 386 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803 | Sept. 16-17 | coastalcountryjam.com

Long Beach’s waterfront will be inundated with boot-wearing line dancers this weekend as an all-star lineup of country artists hits the stage including Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Dusting Lynch, Tyler Hubbard and many more.

Michelada Rumble

Santa Anita Park | 285 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA. 91007 | Sept. 16 | micheladarumble.com

More than just micheladas, this one-day event will have low riders on exhibition, luchadores, live music, ballet folklorico, live art and more.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): Secrets Of The Sewer’

Discovery Cube Los Angeles | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | Sept. 16 – Feb. 19 | discoverycube.org

Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. This full-scale installation will take visitors into the Turtles’ lair, allowing them to learn team-building and problem-solving skills, as well as some Turtles-approved ninja moves in a role-play environment.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): Secrets Of The Sewer” exhibit. | Photo courtesy of DCLA

Family Literacy Day

San Juan Capistrano Library | 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 | Sept. 16 | ocpl.org

Meet Laura Numeroff, author of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” and Mouse while enjoying a Charlie Cart chocolate chip cookie demo. Complimentary books will be available while supplies last.

‘La La Land’ In Concert

LA State Historic Park | 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Sept. 16 | streetfoodcinema.com

Composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct his Oscar-winning score and Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Justin Hurwitz’s Oscar-winning song “City of Stars,” performed live-to-film by a 52-piece symphony orchestra and jazz band, accompanying the film’s original vocal recordings. Street Food Cinema will host a full bar with themes cocktails and numerous food trucks.

‘How It’s Gon’ Be’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Sept. 16 – Oct. 23 | echotheatercompany.com

With adulthood looming in the distance, Jahaan and his friends are enjoying the last precious moments of summer vacation. When Jahaan’s father returns after a year away, the world stops spinning for a moment — and lines are drawn in the sand. How It’s Gon’ Be is a slice of one Black boy’s life during the summer he becomes a man — and an artist.

Michael Howard-Dossett, Durran Moreau and Nona Parker Johnson. | Photo by Noah Cross

Grupo Libra, Grupo Vennus, Bondadosos

National Orange Show | 689 S. E St., San Bernardino, CA, 92408 | Sept. 16 | friaspresents.com

Grupo Libra, Grupo Vennus, and Los Bondadosos will be joined by La Sonora Dinamita.

Drive-In Movie Night In Glendale

Electric Dusk Drive-In | 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203 | Sept. 16 | eventbrite.com

As great as the traditional movie theatrical experience can be, there’s something extra special about a classic drive-in. Pull up, grab some snacks from the concession stand, and get ready enjoy the misadventures of Woody, Buzz, Rex, Slinky, Mr. Potato Head, and the rest of the gang in “Toy Story.”

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | Sept. 16 |

Kirk O’ the Valley Presbyterian Church | Sept. 17 | 19620 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA 91335 | Sept. 17 | instagram.com/p/CxB3kUgP6aP/

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

Sept. 17

Armenian Independence Day Festival

Verdugo Park | 1621 Canada Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 | Sept. 17 | facebook.com/ArmenianIndependenceDayFestival

Gather the family and celebrate Armenian Independence with Armenian food, Armenian music, vendors, and games for kids. Admission is free.

Fiesta Alhambra

Alhambra Farmers Market | 100 S. 2nd St., Alhambra, CA 91801 | Sept. 17 | cityofalhambra.org

Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with live music, food, activities and more while you shop at the Farmers Market.

KCRW Festival

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Sept. 17 | hollywoodbowl.com

Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Power are teaming up for an unforgettable night of eclectic music.

Desert Hot Springs 60th Anniversay Celebration

Mission Springs Park | 14510 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240 | Sept. 17 | cityofdhs.org

Headlined by Ozomatli, who will be preceded by Las Tias, will feature mouth-watering foods, a beer garden, kites, face painting, a diverse mix of vendors, and DJs in between performances.

Sept. 18

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Sept. 18 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Sept. 19

‘Les Misérables’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Sept. 19 – Oct. 1 | scfta.org

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, “Les Misérables” tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

‘Les Misérables’ tour. | Photo courtesy of SCTA

Sept. 20

Sofia Coppola Signs ‘Archive’

Barnes & Noble The Grove | 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Sept. 21 | eventbrite.com

Director Sofia Coppola will sign copies of her first book, “Archive,” covering her career in film.

Sept. 21

Burbank International Film Festival

Burbank | Sept. 21-24 | burbankfilmfest.org

The festival will feature 130 film screenings at AMC 16, a celebrity Q-and-A, a panel discussion, and a closing night gala and awards ceremony at Burbank Marriott Convention Center with Tim Burton as the evening’s special guest.

Ongoing

‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Sept. 17 | centertheatregroup.org

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts. The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? Daniel Dae Kim (Aug. 30-Sept. 10) will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan. Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris will join the cast as a special guest star from Sept. 12-17.

(L-R) Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Bartley Booz, and Nancy Zamit in “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through Sept. 10, 2023. | Photo by Jeremy Daniel

‘Our Dear Dead Drug Lord’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Sept. 17 | centertheatregroup.org

In this fierce and feverish comedy, a gang of teenage girls gather in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood — the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun. This group ends up being a pivotal way for these young women to cope with the grief and lack of control in their lives.

‘America’s Got Talent’

Pasadena Civic Auditorium | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Sept. 20 | on-camera-audiences.com

Be part of the television audience of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘Man Of La Mancha’

Rose Center Theater | 14140 All American Way, Westminster, CA 92683 | Through Sept. 23 | rosecentertheater.com

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ literary masterpiece “Don Quixote,” this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical takes you on an unforgettable adventure into the mind of an aging, eccentric knight-errant.

‘Disney’s Aladdin’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 23 | broadwayinhollywood.com

The breathtaking theatrical production of one of Disney’s most beloved musicals will wow with vivid colors and magnificent sets, not to mention the music.

Michael James Scott and Genie and Michael Maliakel as Aladdin. | Photo by Matthew Murphy © Disney

‘The Bluest Eye’

A Noise Within | 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Through Sept. 24 | anoisewithin.org

Three young Black girls in 1940s Ohio strive to make sense of love, sisterhood, abuse and hate. Faced with constant ridicule and abuse, 11-year-old Pecola Breedlove blames her dark skin. If only she had blue eyes… surely love would follow?

‘The Sound Inside’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Oct. 1 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Not everything is as it seems behind the ivy-covered walls of Yale, where an unlikely bond leads to an unthinkable favor. Writing professor Bella Baird is looking for answers, but a fateful encounter with a mysterious student could lead to life-changing consequences for both of them.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Elephant Shavings’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through Oct. 1 | odysseytheatre.com

The stage is set for drama, humor and absurdity when one member of a theater’s acting ensemble finds herself challenged to confront the common dreams we have about the nature of reality. “It’s part existentialist thriller, part ghost story,” says Odyssey Theatre Ensemble artistic director Ron Sossi. “The theater functions as a character in the play, as does Sepulveda Boulevard, which is just outside the exit door and covers an ancient footpath used by the Gabrieleno Tongva people.”

Anaheim Fall Festival Art Show

Downtown Anaheim Community Center | 250 E. Center St., Anaheim, CA 92805 | Through Oct. 3 | instagram.com/p/CwA3w5iJp9i/

Marvel at original works from some Anaheim Fall Festival artists.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

Mueen Jahan, Rajiv Shah, and Melora Marshall in “A Perfect Ganesh.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

‘The Right Is Ours!’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Through Oct. 8 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

“The Right Is Ours!” is about the extraordinary friendship of two women, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, whose efforts spurred the creation of the Women’s Suffragist Movement, and the impact of that relationship on the suffragist movement and women getting the right to vote.

‘Walking In Space’

Theatre West | 3333 Cahuenga Blvd., West Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Through Oct. 8 | theatrewest.org

In 1972, there was no Betty Ford Clinic. When the prescription drug-addicted, single mother of an upper-middle class Jewish family in suburban Baltimore finally hits rock-bottom, it falls on her children to take control. Inspired by true events, this fictionalized, autobiographical tragicomedy is an affectionate portrait of four siblings who arm themselves with fierce tenacity, good humor, and their love for one another to save their mother — and themselves.

‘Blood At The Root’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Oct. 28 | openfisttheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com

Infused with hip-hop music and movement, Blood at the Root sheds light on escalating tensions between Black and White students at a Louisiana high school, delving into the double standard often applied to racially charged situations.

‘Freud On Cocaine’

Whitefire Theatre | 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 | Through Nov. 4 | whitefiretheatre.com

Taken from Sigmund Freud’s own words as documented in his book, “Cocaine Papers,” this new comedy revolves around Freud, a respected doctor, a loving husband, a devoted father — and a drug addict. Fact: Freud used up to a gram of cocaine daily for at least a decade. Fact: Freud touted cocaine as a panacea for pain, exhaustion, low spirits, depression and morphine addiction. Fact: Merck Pharmaceuticals offered Freud free “product” in exchange for his continued research into its medical use. Fact: Freud slipped cocaine into the love letters he mailed to his German finacée, keeping their engagement secret from his future mother-in-law. Fact: Freud convinced his fellow doctor and best friend, Ernst von Fleischl-Marxow, to use cocaine to control Ernst’s addiction to morphine after a painful accident. Fact: While treating patient Emma Eckstein for the “nasogenital” cause of her hysteria, Freud and another doctor cauterized Eckstein’s nose with a gram of cocaine, nearly killing her after three surgeries.

“Freud on Cocaine” ensemble. | Photo by Darren Rafel

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Kara Walker: Cut To The Quick’

USC Fisher Museum of Art | 823 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Through Dec. 9 | fisher.usc.edu

The career-spanning exhibition presents Kara Walker’s powerful and provocative images that employ contradictions to critique the painful legacies of slavery, sexism, violence, imperialism, and other power structures, including those in the history and hierarchies of art and contemporary culture. A leading artist of her generation, Walker works in a range of mediums, including prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, film, and the large-scale silhouette cutouts for which she is perhaps most recognized.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

‘Graphic Design In The Middle Ages’

Getty Center | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 28, 2024 | getty.edu

Experimental design was a core component in the creation of medieval books. The people who produced them, from the scribe who wrote out the text to the artist who painted the images, were some of the world’s first graphic designers. They planned both individual pages and whole books, devising unique strategies for each work. The manuscripts on view explore the many ways in which words and images were designed to work together on the page, not just to communicate the content of the text but also to challenge, surprise, and delight readers

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.

‘In Our Time: Prints By R.B. Kitaj’

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 4, 2024 | huntington.org

“In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj” explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, lays bare social and political issues that were important to the artist, and provides information about the art of screen printing. The newly acquired works depict hyperrealistic replicas of well-loved book covers—and some of the prints even show torn and stained covers.